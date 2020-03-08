Reasons Why the ESD Totes Market Will Witness A Decline During 2017 – 2027

ESD Totes Market: Introduction

Electrostatic discharge protection plays a vital role in electrical & electronics manufacturing, fibre optics, telecommunication and other industrial applications. The demand for ESD protective packaging has grown rapidly in the last decade. Digital revolution caused the electronic & electric manufacturing market to grow rapidly to meet the exponentially rising demand for smartphones, smart TVs and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology. ESD totes are box like containers which come with stackable and lidding options. These are basically manufactured on two basic principles: conductive or dissipative. ESD totes can come with dividers.

Growing regulatory environment related to imports and exports of electronics & electrical components and devices is influencing the demand growth for ESD totes. Integrated circuits, printed electronic boards (PCBs), Capacitors, Resistors and other electronic parts and devices are shipped using ESD totes. Growing penetration of tablets and smartphones market in developing countries is expected to drive the worldwide demand for ESD totes. Majorly ESD totes are used in in-house material handling, in electronics & electric manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, defence and other manufacturing industries, where ESD protection is necessary.

ESD Totes: Market Dynamics

The demand for ESD totes is largely contributed from electronics & electrical manufacturing service providers. In last few years outsourcing of product design & manufacturing by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) has grown considerably. Major electronics & electrical manufacturing service providers are located in Asia Pacific region, where China and Japan stands at the top. By country, India is expected to growing at a highest CAGR in electronics & electrical and aerospace manufacturing service market. This is due to government initiatives like “Make in India” and other initiatives. Growing massive infrastructure development projects in Asia Pacific region e.g. One Belt One Road (OBOR), China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and Sagarmala Project (India) etc. are expected to boost the demand for electronic & electrical and fibre optic devices, which in turn is expected to drive the ESD totes market. ESD totes are used to store & transport Integrated circuits (ICs), microprocessors, PCBs, Capacitors, CDs, Cell phones, batteries, reels & tapes, TVs, and other automotive electronic and electrical parts. Growing middle class population and changing lifestyle in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa and Nigeria is influencing the demand for electronic goods, which in turn is driving the demand for ESD totes. Overall the global ESD totes market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

ESD Totes: Market Segmentation

The global ESD totes market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type and application. On the basis of material type, the global ESD totes market is segmented into injection molded conductive plastic, Corstat conductive corrugated (cardboard), Fibrestat, Conductive fluted plastic, Fiberglass and others. On the basis of application, the global ESD totes market is segmented into Electronics & Semiconductors, Medical Devices, Automotive & Mechanical Parts, Building & Construction, Chemicals & Fertilizers and Others. On the basis of product type, the global ESD totes market is segmented into stackable and non-stackable ESD totes. By end-use, Electronics & Semiconductors segment dominates the overall ESD totes market.

ESD Totes Market: Regional outlook

ESD totes market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. ESD totes market in APEJ is expected to dominate the overall global ESD Totes market. APEJ contributes approx. 40% in overall global electrical & electronics manufacturing market.

ESD Totes Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global ESD Totes market are Flexcon Container, Inc., Molded Fiber Glass Tray Company, Lewisbins +, GWP Group (GWP Conductive), Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd, Conductive Containers, Inc, FAMI S.r.l. Alkon Plastics Pvt. Ltd. and others.

