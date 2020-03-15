Real Time Payment Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2019-2023

The report on the Global Real Time Payment Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets and other internet-enabled devices is fuelling the m-commerce market. Advances in wireless and mobile technologies are expected to increase the number of transactions over the forecast period. Increasing mobile internet usage owing to improved bandwidth is expected to drive the real-time payment market. The aforementioned factor is likely to drive the growth of the real-time payment market.

Key Players:

The key players in the real time payment market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— ACI Worldwide Inc (US), Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (US), Fiserv Inc (US), Paypal Holdings Inc (US), Wirecard AG (Germany), Mastercard Inc (US), Worldline SA (France), Temenos AG (Switzerland), Visa Inc Class A (US), and Apple Inc (US). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the real time payment market. These include Ant Financial Services Group (China), Global Payments Inc (US), Capgemini SE (France), Icon Solutions Ltd (India), REPAY (US), IntegraPay (US), Obopay (US), Ripple Labs Inc (US), ACE Software Solutions Inc (US), Finastra (UK), Nets A/S (Denmark), Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), Intelligent Payments Group Ltd (UK), Montran (US), and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Real Time Payment Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of real time payment market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, the growth rate is attributed to various factors, including the adoption of advanced technologies, economic developments, increasing rate of digitalization, and high investments by real time payments solution and service providers. The driving forces for the growth of the market in this region include the high penetration of online shopping, online volume of transactions, and the domestic and international enterprises that are investing in this region.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Real Time Payment Market, By Service, 2019–2023

Table 2 Global Real Time Payment Market, By Solution, 2019–2023

Table 3 Global Real Time Payment Market, By Deployment, 2019–2023

Table 4 Global Real Time Payment Market, By Vertical, 2019–2023

Table 5 Global Real Time Payment Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Real Time Payment Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Real Time Payment Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Real Time Payment Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Real Time Payment Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

