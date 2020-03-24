Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Global Market 2018: Key Players – Zebra Technologies, Versus Technology, Axcess International, SAVI Technology, Sonitor Technologies

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Real-time location system (RTLS) detects and tracks the geographical position of people and objects in real-time. It consists of a wireless tag that is attached to objects or individuals and the signals conveyed from this tag are analyzed with respect to a fixed point of reference, which helps to find the precise location of the individual or the object. The system consists of location readers, sensors, application software, battery-powered tags, and network infrastructure.

In 2017, the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout)

Zebra Technologies

Versus Technology

Axcess International

SAVI Technology

Sonitor Technologies

TeleTracking Technologies

Awarepoint

DecaWave Limited

Ubisense Group

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3483450-global-real-time-location-system-rtls-solutions-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Wi-Fi

RFID

ZigBee

Infrared

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3483450-global-real-time-location-system-rtls-solutions-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

1.4.3 Wi-Fi

1.4.4 RFID

1.4.5 ZigBee

1.4.6 Infrared

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Transportation

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size

2.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout)

12.1.1 Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout) Revenue in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout) Recent Development

12.2 Zebra Technologies

12.2.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Versus Technology

12.3.1 Versus Technology Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Versus Technology Revenue in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Versus Technology Recent Development

12.4 Axcess International

12.4.1 Axcess International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Axcess International Revenue in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Axcess International Recent Development

12.5 SAVI Technology

12.5.1 SAVI Technology Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 SAVI Technology Revenue in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SAVI Technology Recent Development

12.6 Sonitor Technologies

12.6.1 Sonitor Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Sonitor Technologies Revenue in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Sonitor Technologies Recent Development

12.7 TeleTracking Technologies

12.7.1 TeleTracking Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 TeleTracking Technologies Revenue in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 TeleTracking Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Awarepoint

12.8.1 Awarepoint Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 Awarepoint Revenue in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Awarepoint Recent Development

12.9 DecaWave Limited

12.9.1 DecaWave Limited Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 DecaWave Limited Revenue in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 DecaWave Limited Recent Development

12.10 Ubisense Group

12.10.1 Ubisense Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Ubisense Group Revenue in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Ubisense Group Recent Development

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3483450

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)