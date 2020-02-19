Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Stanley Healthcare, Ekahau, Zebra Technologies, CenTrak, IBM, Intelleflex and Forecast to 2023

Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market

Real-time location system (RTLS) is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The top five companies in the RTLS market are Stanley Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, TeleTracking, Ubisense Group and IBM. These companies held a combined RTLS revenue market share of around 36% in 2016. Stanley Healthcare dominated with 11.98 percent revenue share, followed by Zebra Technologies with 7.63 percent revenue share and TeleTracking with 6.19 percent revenue share.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Awarepoint Corporation

Versus Technology

TeleTracking

Ubisense Group

Savi Technology

Identec Solutions

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Elpas

Axcess International

Essensium

GE Healthcare

TimeDomain

BeSpoon

Intelligent Insites

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Plus Location Systems

Radianse

RF Technologies

ThingMagic

Locaris

SCHMIDT

KINGDOES

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Infrared

ZigBee

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Process Industries

Government and Defense

Retail

Education

Others

