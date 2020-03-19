Real Time Location System Market Share, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2027

Global Real Time Location System Market Overview

Real-time location system (RTLS) is a technology that uses Wi-Fi, RFID and infrared sensors to detect the geographical position of people and objects in real time. Real time location system consists of wireless tags which are attached to individuals or objects and the signals carried from this tag are analyzed with respect to the fixed point of reference. Real time location systems generally used for navigation, vehicle tracking, inventory tracking and personnel tracking.

Market Size and Forecast

The real time location system market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of 25.51%. The real time location system market reached USD 2.67 Billion in 2017. The rise of innovative startups, availability of customized solutions and regulatory compliance across industries such as education, healthcare, mining, oil & gas and manufacturing are the factors driving the growth of the real time location system market globally.

In terms of regional platform, North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue due the growing adoption of real time location system solutions. North America is the largest contributor to the real time location system market due to the healthcare uprising in this region. Rising technological awareness and the higher growth rate in adoption of real time locating system in government applications and various other industries are also expected to stimulate the market of real time location system in this region over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast growing market due to the rising population, increasing technology hubs and rising tourism industry. High concentrations of the manufacturing and processing industries are expected to fuel the growth of real time location system market in Asia Pacific region. Growing economies and adoption of smart systems such as smartphones, tablets and laptops are also expected to drive the market of real time location system in this region. Europe is expected to show significant growth over the forecasted period due to the rise in technological advancements, resource utilization and growing requirements for assets & workflow management. The real time location system market is expected to grow due to the improved quality of real time tracking in the location systems for various business processes.

Middle East and Africa region are expected to show a positive growth over the forecasted period due to the rising government support & initiatives for the usage of real time location systems. Moreover, hefty investments in the technology and increasing applications of the solutions across various industries are expected to drive the real time location system market over the forecasted period. It is estimated that the healthcare sector holds the largest market share of real time location system in terms of revenue in 2017. Increase in the proliferation of real time location system technology is expected to enable patients to search nearby hospitals and labs as per their convenience.

Key players

Some of the examples of market players in the global real time location system market identified across the value chain include:

Stanley Healthcare Solutions

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Versus Technology, Inc.

Axcess International, Inc.

SAVI Technology

Sonitor Technologies AS

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

Awarepoint Corp.

DecaWave Limited

Ubisense Group PLC.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global real time location system market includes the following segments:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology

Infrared

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Ultrasound

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Others

By Applications

Inventory & asset tracking & management

Temperature & humidity monitoring

Supply chain management

Mapping & visualization

Staff locating & monitoring

Security

Dock monitoring & warehousing

Workflow & process automation

Postal & courier services

Others

By Industry

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Hospitality

Logistics & Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing & Processing

Others

By Region

