Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market 2019 | Opportunities, Challenges, Scope, Industry Analysis | Extensive Growth in ROI at 14.29% CAGR and Forecast till 2022

Market reports linked to the medical device industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The Global Real-Time Health Monitoring Devices market is projected to earn revenues totaling USD 67,982.2 million and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 14.29% in the duration of the forecast period.

The evolvement in the tools that are used to monitor health conditions effectively has undergone radical development in recent times. Rise in the incidence of chronic diseases that require constant monitoring is a major factor in the development of the demand for real time health monitoring devices. Acceleration in the application of the concept of AI and rising research activities to optimize the design of these devices is expected to play an essential role in shaping the market.

Global Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market – Competitive Analysis

Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

Key Players:

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Jawbone Inc. (U.S.)

Withings SA (France)

Fitbit Inc. (U.S.)

Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)

Global Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market – Segments

The Global Real-Time Health Monitoring Devices Market has been analyzed by segmentation based on type, end-user, and region.

By type, the market has been divided to include wearable devices, home health medical devices. Further sub-segmentation includes:

Wearable devices – fitness bands, head bands, smart watch, smart clothing and others.

Home health medical devices – blood pressure monitors, glucometers, pulse oximeters, and other medical devices.

Due to the current fitness trends wearable devices possesses the most significant market share which is expected to value an estimated $16.19 billion by 2022.

By end-user, the market has been segregated into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers and homecare settings. Of these, hospitals hold a majority share of the total market which is expected to value approximately $8.78 billion by 2022.

By region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Industry News:

Oct 2018 One Drop, a digital health company has stepped up its offerings by pairing its diabetes management monitoring system with the Apple Watch. The pairing makes the One Drop system the only wireless blood glucose monitoring system to connect directly to Apple Watch. The move comes soon after One Drop, and Companion Medical integrated their platforms to provide users with a more useful set of data on the app of their choice.

Oct 2018 Caretaker Medical has received FDA Clearance for expanded features of their Remote Monitoring Display App and Software Integration Library. The Caretaker4 App now cleared to run on ‘off the shelf’ mobile devices and tablets and adds a number of additional monitoring controls and features such as visual and audible patient alarms, data encryption, secure data forwarding, and remote software updates.

March 8, 2018 – A team of researchers from the US submitted the study for a prototype device they have developed using embedded sensors technology. The device is designed to take real-time blood pressure readings using a smartphone. With the help of this kind of a device, rates of blood pressure measurement will surely improve in the future.

In July-2016, GE Healthcare acquired Biosafe Group, which supplied integrated cell bioprocessing systems for the cell therapy and regenerative medicine industry, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition of Biosafe expanded GE Healthcare’s end-to-end ecosystem of products, solutions, and services for its cell therapy customers and expanded GE’s technology reach to a number of new cell and therapy types.

In October-2017, Qualcomm, along with Netgear, Ericsson, and Australian carrier Telstra, is announced launch of the first product to support gigabit LTE, a mobile hotspot. The hotspot makes use of a variety of technologies to hit those high speeds, including carrier aggregation. It runs on Telstra’s existing LTE networks.

In February-2017, Nokia re-launched the entire Withings portfolio of digital health devices under the Nokia brand, the company announced the same at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

In May-2016, Fitbit, Inc., the leader in the connected health and fitness market, acquired wearable payment assets of Coin, a Silicon Valley consumer electronics and financial technology company. The deal includes key personnel and intellectual property specific to Coin’s wearable payment platform. There were no plans to integrate Coin’s wearable payments technology into the 2016 Fitbit product roadmap, the acquisition accelerated Fitbit’s ability to develop an active NFC payment solution that could be embedded into future Fitbit devices, broadening its smart capabilities. The acquisition excluded smart payment products, such as Coin 2.0.

Global Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market – Regional Analysis

The North America market is expected to dominate the global Real-Time Health Monitoring Devices market with the significant market share. Growing prevalence of disorders such as obesity are contributing to the growth of the regional market. The market is expected to grow to USD 9,423.8 million by 2022 at 14.29% during the forecast period.

While the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for Real-Time Health Monitoring Devices. The market is expected grow at 14.64% during the forecast period (2016 -2022).

