REAL TIME HEALTH MONITORING DEVICES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

The global real time health monitoring devices market was valued at $ 30,667.9 million in 2016 and expected to reach at $ 67,982.2 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 14.29 % during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global real time health monitoring devices market are increasing use of smartphones and wearable devices into healthcare, cost effectiveness and patients’ convenience to use these devices and increased usage of smart devices for health management among others. The growth barriers are lack of awareness about the possible applications of real time health monitoring devices and reluctance to share information regarding the health among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into wearable devices, and home health medical devices. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers and home settings and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global real time health monitoring devices market, registering 39.08 % in 2016.

The scope of global real time health monitoring devices market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the global real time health monitoring devices market are GE Healthcare (U.K.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Jawbone Inc. (U.S.), Withings SA (France), Fitbit Inc. (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland) and others..

Study Objectives of Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

Ø To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for Global Real Time Health Monitoring Devices market

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Ø To provide economic factors that influence the Global Real Time Health Monitoring Devices market

Target Audience

• Real Time Health Monitoring Devices companies

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

• On the basis of types, wearable devices accounted for the largest market share of 59.51 % in 2016.

• US accounted for the largest market share of 71.51% in 2016, with a market value of USD 8,585.0 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.17 % during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Republic of Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.3 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.3.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.3.2 LIMITATIONS

1.4 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 DRIVERS

3.2.1 INCREASING USE OF SMARTPHONES AND WEARABLE DEVICES INTO HEALTHCARE

3.2.2 COST EFFECTIVENESS AND PATIENTS’ CONVENIENCE TO USE THESE DEVICES

3.2.3 INCREASED USAGE OF SMART DEVICES FOR HEALTH MANAGEMENT

3.3 RESTRAINTS

3.3.1 LACK OF AWARENESS ABOUT THE POSSIBLE APPLICATIONS OF REAL TIME HEALTH MONITORING DEVICES

3.3.2 RELUCTANCE TO SHARE INFORMATION REGARDING THE HEALTH

3.4 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4.1 GROWING PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE COMPANIES HAS BECOME THE ENTRANCE GATEWAY FOR NEW FIRMS

3.4.2 INTRODUCTION OF REAL TIME HEALTH MONITORING DEVICE IN DEVELOPING ECONOMIES WILL BOOST THE GROWTH OF THESE DEVICE

3.5 CHALLENGES

3.5.1 LOW RATE OF LITERACY AND LANGUAGE BARRIERS IN LOW- AND MIDDLE-INCOME COUNTRIES (LMICS) IS A BIG CHALLENGE FOR THE REAL TIME HEALTH MONITORING DEVICE SOLUTIONS

3.5.2 POTENTIAL RISK OF HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE FAILURE WILL BARRED THE GROWTH OF THE MARKET

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 REAL TIME HEALTH MONITORING DEVICE: PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.1.1 THREAT FROM A NEW ENTRANT

4.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIER

4.1.3 THREAT FROM SUBSTITUTE

4.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYER

4.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

4.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.2.1 DEVICE MANUFACTURERS

4.2.2 APP DEVELOPERS

4.2.3 NETWORK PROVIDERS/ MOBILE OPERATORS

4.2.4 HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS AND PHARMACEUTICALS

4.2.5 PATIENTS

5 GLOBAL REAL TIME HEALTH MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 WEARABLE DEVICES

5.2.1 FITNESS BANDS

5.2.2 HEAD BANDS

5.2.3 SMART WATCH

5.2.4 SMART CLOTHING

5.2.5 OTHERS

5.3 HOME HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES

5.3.1 BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORS

5.3.2 GLUCOMETERS

5.3.3 PULSE OXIMETERS

5.3.4 OTHER MEDICAL DEVICES

6 GLOBAL REAL TIME HEALTH MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 HOSPITALS

6.1.2 CLINICS

6.1.3 AMBULATORY CENTERS

6.1.4 HOME SETTINGS

7 GLOBAL REAL TIME HEALTH MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.1.1 NORTH AMERICA

7.1.2 U.S.

7.1.3 CANADA

7.2 EUROPE

7.2.1 GERMANY

7.2.2 FRANCE

7.2.3 U.K.

7.2.4 ITALY

7.2.5 SPAIN

7.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

7.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

7.3.1 JAPAN

7.3.2 CHINA

7.3.3 INDIA

7.3.4 AUSTRALIA

7.3.5 REPUBLIC OF KOREA

7.3.6 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

7.4.1 UAE

7.4.2 AFRICA

7.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 INTRODUCTION

9 COMPANY PROFILE

9.1 GE HEALTHCARE

9.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

9.1.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

9.1.3 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

9.1.4 KEY DEVELOPMENT

9.1.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.2 QUALCOMM

9.2.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

9.2.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

9.2.3 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

9.2.4 KEY DEVELOPMENT

9.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.3 JAWBONE, INC.

9.3.1 OVERVIEW

9.3.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

9.3.3 FINANCIALS

9.3.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

9.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.4 WITHINGS SA

9.4.1 OVERVIEW

9.4.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

9.4.3 FINANCIALS

9.4.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

9.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.5 FITBIT, INC.

9.5.1 OVERVIEW

9.5.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

9.5.3 FINANCIALS

9.5.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

9.5.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.6 GARMIN LTD.

9.6.1 OVERVIEW

9.6.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

9.6.3 FINANCIALS

9.6.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

9.6.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

Continued….

