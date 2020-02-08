Real-Time Broadcast Analysis Solutions Market – Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast 2018-2026

The study of the “Real-Time Broadcast Analysis Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

Real-time broadcast analysis solution is the process of resolving the issue of live broadcasting. The solution analyzes live broadcasts in real time and generates summaries during the show. The providers of broadcast analysis offer a comprehensive suite of software-based analysis applications which helps to attend to on-air issues very fast and resolve them efficiently. With the adoption of new user interface technologies, complex analysis tasks are made smooth and seamless.

A driving factor for the global real-time broadcast analysis solutions market is the rise in the focus of broadcasters to provide unique content and better interaction with audiences. Moreover, real-time broadcast analysis solution increases the audiences, and reduces the cost. Additionally, this solution gives businesses or organizations the opportunity to communicate and promote their platforms. Growth in television popularity fuels the demand for real-time broadcast analysis solutions. Moreover, the growing popularity of live events such as sports, TV shows, and news further boosts the growth of the market. The opportunity in the market is to provide real-time 3D graphics solutions for news, sports, events and elections, studios, and advertisements.

The global real-time broadcast analysis solutions market can be segmented based on component, broadcasting type, broadcasting content, delivery platform, and geography. Based on component, the real-time broadcast analysis solutions market can be classified into software and professional services. The software component can be further categorized into suite/integrated and standalone. In terms of standalone software, the real-time broadcast analysis solutions market can be fragmented into remote streaming analysis, transport stream analysis, advanced closed caption, content matching, DVB subtitle analysis, live source mismatch detection and others (speaker change detection, data management, etc.) The professional services component can be classified into installation and integration, consulting and auditing, and support and maintenance. In terms of broadcasting type, the real-time broadcast analysis solutions market can be divided into news, sports, entertainment shows, and events. Based on broadcasting content, the real-time broadcast analysis solutions market can be classified into audio, video, and audio-video (both). In terms of delivery platform, the real-time broadcast analysis solutions market can be categorized into digital terrestrial broadcasting, over-the-top television (OTT), satellite broadcasting, internet protocol television (IPTV), and cable television broadcasting.

In terms of geography, the global real-time broadcast analysis solutions market can be classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the highest real-time broadcast analysis solutions market share in 2017 and is projected to witness significant growth in the market attributed to booming demand for real-time news and sports. Rapidly growing demand for television broadcasting in Germany, Norway, the U.K. and France will create remarkable opportunities for prominent players in the real-time broadcast analysis solutions market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2018, Minute (Minute.ly) which offers a video optimization platform launched the real-time AI (Artificial Intelligence) video analysis platform for live stream broadcasts. The company’s artificial intelligence technology monitors live stream transmissions and automatically creates video previews in real time.

The real-time broadcast analysis solutions market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid rate due to increasing focus of broadcasters delivering real-time solutions. Moreover, innovations and new broadcasting solutions further accelerates demand for real-time broadcast analysis solutions in this region. For instance, in May 2017, Panasonic Corporation launched a facial analysis solution which offers a new dimension for sports broadcasting in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players operating in the global real-time broadcast analysis solutions are seeing enormous potential for real-time broadcast analysis solutions. For instance, Prozone Sports Ltd, a sports data and technology company based in the U.K. partnered with Pixellot Ltd., a provider of sports filming and production solutions with headquarters in Petach Tikva, Israel. The integrated solution offered by the partnership helps to improve the desired video feed with descriptions and to attach graphics to players for enhanced visual presentation. In June 2018, Reflektive, Inc., a provider of real-time performance management and analytics solutions based in San Francisco, the U.S. acquired Shape Analytics, a provider of intelligence and predictive analytics platform based in San Francisco, the U.S. to offer innovation for real-time performance management and growth.

Major companies operating in the global real-time broadcast analysis solutions market include Sentio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Minute.ly, Reflektive, Inc., RT Software Ltd., Mediaproxy Pty Ltd., Datascouting Company, Interra Systems, Onnet System, and C2m Group.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

