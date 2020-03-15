Real Estate Software Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2023

Description:-

This report studies the Real Estate Software market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Real Estate Software market by product and Application/end industries.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3774421-global-real-estate-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The major players in global market include

Accruent

Argus Financial Software

MRI Software

RealPage

Yardi Systems

AMSI Property Management

CoStar

Propertybase

IBM Tririga

Oracle Corp

SAP

IFCA

Mingyuanyun

Kingdee

Yonyou Software

Climbsoft

WxSoft Zhuhai

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Real Estate Software for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/real-estate-software-market-2019-global-analysisresearchreviewapplications-and-forecast-to-2023-285564.html

On the basis of product, the Real Estate Software market is primarily split into

ERP

RSM

PMS

CRM

Other

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3774421-global-real-estate-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Real Estate Software Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Real Estate Software Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Real Estate Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 United States Real Estate Software Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.2 Europe Real Estate Software Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.3 Japan Real Estate Software Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.4 China Real Estate Software Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.5 India Real Estate Software Market Status and Outlook 8

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Real Estate Software Market Status and Outlook 9

1.3 Classification of Real Estate Software by Product 9

1.3.1 Global Real Estate Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2025) 9

1.3.2 Global Real Estate Software Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2017 10

1.3.3 ERP 10

1.3.4 RSM 11

1.3.5 PMS 12

1.3.6 CRM 13

1.4 Real Estate Software Market by End Users/Application 14

1.4.1 Small Enterprise 15

1.4.2 Medium Enterprise 16

1.4.3 Large Enterprise 18

2 Global Real Estate Software Competition Analysis by Players 19

2.1 Global Real Estate Software Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018) 19

2.2 Competitive Status 22

2.2 Market Concentration Rate 22

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 24

3.1 Accruent 24

3.1.1 Company Profile 24

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 25

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 25

3.1.4 Accruent Real Estate Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 30

3.2 Argus Financial Software 32

3.2.1 Company Profile 32

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 33

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 33

3.2.4 Argus Financial Software Real Estate Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 35

3.3 MRI Software 36

3.3.1 Company Profile 36

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 37

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 37

3.3.4 MRI Software Real Estate Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 40

3.4 RealPage 41

3.4.1 Company Profile 41

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 42

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 42

3.4.4 RealPage Real Estate Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 44

3.5 Yardi Systems 46

3.5.1 Company Profile 46

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 47

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 47

3.5.4 Yardi Systems Real Estate Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 48

3.6 AMSI Property Management 50

3.6.1 Company Profile 50

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 50

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 51

3.6.4 AMSI Property Management Real Estate Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 52

3.7 CoStar 54

3.7.1 Company Profile 54

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 55

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 55

3.7.4 CoStar Real Estate Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 56

3.8 Propertybase 58

3.8.1 Company Profile 58

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 59

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 59

3.8.4 Propertybase Real Estate Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 61

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3774421

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)