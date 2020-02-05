Reactive Power Compensation Device Market Analysis 2018-2025 Explored in Latest Research

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The portion of power that, averaged over a complete cycle of the AC waveform, results in net transfer of energy in one direction is known as active power.



With the gradual maturity and improvement of SVC and SVG technology, the product costs have been dropping, the application field will continue to expand, and the active power market share will also increase, while the market share of shunt capacitor reactive power compensation device will decline.

The global Reactive Power Compensation Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Reactive Power Compensation Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Reactive Power Compensation Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

Vishay

ON Semiconductor

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Power Integrations

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology

Philips

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Reactive Power Compensation Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Reactive Power Compensation Device

1.2 Reactive Power Compensation Device Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Static Var Compensator (SVC)

1.2.3 Static Var Generator (SVG)

1.3 Reactive Power Compensation Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 Reactive Power Compensation Device Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Wind Power

1.3.3 Steel

1.3.4 Metallurgy

1.3.5 Rail Transit

2 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Reactive Power Compensation Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

3 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)



4 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Reactive Power Compensation Device Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Reactive Power Compensation Device Consumption (2014-2019)

…

