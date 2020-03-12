In this report, the Re-Dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Re-Dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/re-dispersible-latex-powder-rdp-market-report-by-company-regions-types-and-applications-global-status-and-forecast-to-2025
Summary
This report studies the Re-Dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market status and outlook of global, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Re-Dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market by product type and application/end industries.
The global Re-Dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market was XX million US$ in 2017 and is expected to XX million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Re-Dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam))
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
The major companies in this report including
DCC
SANWEI
BASF
Dow
VINAVIL
Wacker
Akzo Nobel
Acquos
Organik
Fenghua
Shaanxi Xutai
Puyang Yintai
Gemez Chemical
Shandong Xindadi
Xinjiang Huitong
Hexion
Ashland
Wanwei
Guangzhou Yuanye
Zhaojia
Sailun Building
Henan Tiansheng Chem
Xinjiang Su Nok
Mizuda Bioscience
Shandong Micron
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
VAE Type
VAE-Veo Va Type
Others
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)
Construction and Tile Adhesives
Putty Powder
Dry-mix Mortars
Self-leveling Flooring Compounds
Caulks
Other Applications
