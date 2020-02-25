Raw Steel Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2018 and Forecast to 2023

Raw Steel-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Raw Steel industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:

Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Raw Steel 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023 Main manufacturers/suppliers of Raw Steel worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Raw Steel market Market status and development trend of Raw Steel by types and applications Cost and profit status of Raw Steel, and marketing status Market growth drivers and challenges

The report segments the global Raw Steel market as:

Global Raw Steel Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest APAC

Latin America

Global Raw Steel Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023):

Pig Iron as Raw Material

Scrap Iron as Raw Material

Global Raw Steel Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)

Construction

Transport

Energy infrastructures

Packaging

Appliances and Industry

Global Raw Steel Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Raw Steel Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

ArcelorMittal

Hesteel Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Baosteel Group

Jiangsu Shagang

Ansteel Group

JFE

Shougang

Tata Steel

Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation

Shandong Iron and Steel Group

Hyundai Steel

Nucor Corporation

Maanshan Iron and Steel Company

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Chapter 1 Overview of Raw Steel

1.1 Definition of Raw Steel in This Report

1.2 Commercial Types of Raw Steel

1.2.1 Pig Iron as Raw Material

1.2.2 Scrap Iron as Raw Material

1.3 Downstream Application of Raw Steel

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Transport

1.3.3 Energy infrastructures

1.3.4 Packaging

1.3.5 Appliances and Industry

1.4 Development History of Raw Steel

1.5 Market Status and Trend of Raw Steel 2013-2023

1.5.1 Global Raw Steel Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

1.5.2 Regional Raw Steel Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

2.1 Market Development of Raw Steel 2013-2017

2.2 Production Market of Raw Steel by Regions

2.2.1 Production Volume of Raw Steel by Regions

2.2.2 Production Value of Raw Steel by Regions

2.3 Demand Market of Raw Steel by Regions

2.4 Production and Demand Status of Raw Steel by Regions

2.4.1 Production and Demand Status of Raw Steel by Regions 2013-2017

2.4.2 Import and Export Status of Raw Steel by Regions 2013-2017

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

3.1 Production Volume of Raw Steel by Types

3.2 Production Value of Raw Steel by Types

3.3 Market Forecast of Raw Steel by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

4.1 Demand Volume of Raw Steel by Downstream Industry

4.2 Market Forecast of Raw Steel by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Raw Steel

5.1 Global Economy Situation and Trend Overview

5.2 Raw Steel Downstream Industry Situation and Trend Overview

Chapter 6 Raw Steel Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

6.1 Production Volume of Raw Steel by Major Manufacturers

6.2 Production Value of Raw Steel by Major Manufacturers

6.3 Basic Information of Raw Steel by Major Manufacturers

6.3.1 Headquarters Location and Established Time of Raw Steel Major Manufacturer

6.3.2 Employees and Revenue Level of Raw Steel Major Manufacturer

6.4 Market Competition News and Trend

6.4.1 Merger, Consolidation or Acquisition News

6.4.2 Investment or Disinvestment News

6.4.3 New Product Development and Launch

Chapter 7 Raw Steel Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 Company profile

7.1.2 Representative Raw Steel Product

7.1.3 Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of ArcelorMittal

7.2 Hesteel Group

7.2.1 Company profile

7.2.2 Representative Raw Steel Product

7.2.3 Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Hesteel Group

7.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.3.1 Company profile

7.3.2 Representative Raw Steel Product

7.3.3 Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.4 POSCO

7.4.1 Company profile

7.4.2 Representative Raw Steel Product

7.4.3 Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of POSCO

7.5 Baosteel Group

7.5.1 Company profile

7.5.2 Representative Raw Steel Product

7.5.3 Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Baosteel Group

7.6 Jiangsu Shagang

7.6.1 Company profile

7.6.2 Representative Raw Steel Product

7.6.3 Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Jiangsu Shagang

7.7 Ansteel Group

7.7.1 Company profile

7.7.2 Representative Raw Steel Product

7.7.3 Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Ansteel Group

7.8 JFE

7.8.1 Company profile

7.8.2 Representative Raw Steel Product

7.8.3 Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of JFE

……..CONTINUED

