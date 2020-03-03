Raw Cane Sugar Market: Key Insights and Opportunities Expected to Grow Till 2022

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global raw cane sugar market during the period until 2022. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth and revenue share (value of over US$ 4,000 Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the raw cane sugar market during the forecast period.

The global raw cane sugar market is expected to register a steady growth attributed to surge in demand for low cholesterol food products. Cane sugar is expected to witness significant demand among the diabetic food manufacturers. Manufacturers operating in the plastic industry are also expected to impact growth of the global market due to surge in demand for cane sugar wax. APEJ is expected to remain the largest market for raw cane sugar products in the global market. Consumption of organic sugar is expected to remain high among the food manufacturers globally. Sales of raw cane sugar products to food processors is expected to generate high revenue in the global market. Raw cane sugar is used as an alternative source of sugar in the food and beverages industry. Consumption of cane sugar is expected to remain high among diabetic food manufacturers. Raw cane sugar is also expected to witness considerable demand among manufacturers for the production of plastic, candle and cosmetic products.

According to a recently published report by FactMR, the global raw cane sugar market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR growth, representing a value of over US$ 22,000 Mn by the end of 2022.

Consumption of cane sugar is expected to remain high in among the food manufacturers as it contains no saturated fats. Attributed to low sodium and cholesterol qualities, diabetic food manufacturers witness considerable demand for cane sugar globally. As people are increasingly getting diet conscious, manufacturers prefer using organic cane sugar for various food products as the table sugar adds to the calories.

Moreover, consumption of table sugar leads to obesity, cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes, which has led to an upsurge in demand for organic can sugar in the food industry significantly. As an alkalizing material, consumption of cane sugar is also expected to highly benefit people in combating cancer. Such factors are expected to fuel demand for cane sugar in the food and beverages industry positively. Apart from application in the food industry, cane sugar is expected to witness considerable demand in the cosmetic industry. Cosmetic manufacturers are increasingly using cane sugar as an imperative ingredient in production of various products. Growing need for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness is expected to boost demand for wax products and facial scrubs. Due to such factors, can sugar is expected to witness a significant demand in the cosmetic industry.

Cane sugar is also expected to witness considerable demand in among manufacturers in the plastic, technical, personal care and leather industry. Plastic manufacturers witness considerable production of cane sugar wax, which is further used in various industries. Furthermore, cane sugar is expected to witness significant demand among the candle manufacturers for producing range of candles from the cane sugar wax produced. Such factors are expected to rev up demand for cane sugar in various industries.

Organic sugar is expected to witness the highest revenue growth in the global raw cane sugar market. This segment is expected to represent a value of over US$ 4,000 Mn in the global raw cane sugar market by the end of 2022. Organic sugar is expected to register the highest CAGR growth in the global market as compared to other products through 2022. Demerara-style sugar is expected to represent the second highest revenue growth in the global raw cane sugar market by the end of 2022.

