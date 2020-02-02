Rattan Products Market – Increase in Demand for Replacements and Upgrades of Rattan Products

Rattan is the collective name for the roughly 600 species of palms in the Calameae family. Most rattans are forest species. They are climbers that use thorny stems and leaves to hold on to the supporting structure of other plant species. They are cultivated either within forests or on swidden land, where rattan is planted after the first years of agricultural production and then grows along with the regrowing forest. Rattan is used to make goods such as furniture for national and international markets. Rattan products mainly include woven rattan products, furniture/seats, and raw materials.

Rattans are generally lightweight, durable, and, to a certain extent, flexible. The versatility of rattan in daily village life is significant. Due to its long stems of great strength and its flexibility, rattan is a primary binding material. In its unsplit form, it is used to provide structural support in furniture and construction. Once split, rattan has a great variety of uses, including weaving into sleeping mats and baskets of all sizes and shapes and to make furniture. Increasingly, natural rattans are being replaced by synthetic rattans, especially in the use of outdoor furniture in temperate climates where natural rattans are subject to mold.

The rattan products market is expected to expand at a steady growth rate in the coming years. Increase in demand for replacements and upgrades of rattan products, rise in the preference for rattan products, and increase in demand for woven rattan products are key factors that are estimated to drive the rattan products market over the forecast period. Moreover, wide distribution of rattan products in Africa and Latin America is projected to boost the rattan products market. Rattan plays an important role in poverty alleviation and livelihood development in the rural areas of developing countries.

In addition, rattan can be utilized and produced into many products for local people and global consumers, including rattan cane, rattan handicrafts, rattan-based panel products, rattan bicycles and sport tools, and rattan furniture. There has been an increase in the number of organized rattan furniture shops, which is increasing demand for rattan products. Moreover, growing online sales of rattan products is another major factor that is likely to propel the rattan products market. However, a recently reinstated ban on exports of semi-processed and raw rattan products by countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam is expected to restrain the market.

The rattan products market can be segmented based on type, product, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the rattan products market can be classified into furniture, handicrafts, building material, and others. In terms of product, the rattan products market can be categorized into chairs, swing chairs, tables, sofas, and others. Based on application, the rattan products market can be split into residential and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the rattan products market can be segmented into online and offline.

Based on region, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The rattan products market in North America has been classified into the U.S., Mexico, and Rest of North America. The Asia Pacific region has been sub segmented into Australia, New Zealand, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The rattan products market in Europe has been divided into the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Some of the key players operating in the global rattan products market are Sitra holdings Limited, Barbeques Galore, Tuuci LLC, Fischer Möbel GmbH, Agio International Company, Ltd., Hartman UK, Keter, Vixen Hill, Gloster Furniture GmbH, Homecrest Outdoor Living, Yotrio Corporation, Dedon, Kettal, Artie, Comfort, Royal Botania, Aomax, Brown Jordan, Higold, Winston Furniture, and Trex Company.