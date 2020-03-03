Rat Model Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

Global Rat Model Industry

Global Rat Model Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 8.9% during 2018-2023. The rising incidence and prevalence rate of CVD, Stroke, Hypertension, CHD, Alzheimer and other heart disease are driving the Rat Model Market. Rats are considered to be a key research tool for basic and applied research in biomedical sciences and its market is expected to grow at a modest rate. Inbred rat model, knockout rat model and hybrid rat model are widely adopted rat model types across the globe. These models enable to translate mechanisms underlying human disease progression and pattern. Rat models are preferred over mice and other related organisms as a result the rat model market looks promising. The physiology of rat model is similar to that of a human as a result it enables the researchers to explore more through during R&D process.

The pivotal factors that are driving the Global Rat Model market includes the wide adoption of personalized medicine, drug discovery & development. Global Rat Model Market is expected to grow significantly due to rise in incidence and prevalence rate of life style-oriented diseases, growing personalized medicines and preference of rat models over mice and other animals. R&D exploration through rat models enables to bring new treatment and drugs for cardiovascular, stroke and other fatal diseases. Funding and grants from government and private players are also key factors that are motivating the global rat model market. However, stringent government regulations and FDA vigilance over precise control on use of animals in laboratories, pressure from NGO’s and Animal welfare society, ethical laws and concerns over animal testing may affect the growth of Rat model market.

Rat models have considerable demand from developed and developing economies such as US, UK, Spain, China, India and Korea. North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to cohesive government policies, rising prevalence of CVD, stroke, hypertension, cancer and other heart related diseases followed by Europe. North America has the highest healthcare spending and R&D investments followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for Rat Model market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure and favourable government policies are the key factors which are expected to drive the APAC market. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, competitive landscape, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market. The report also covers various factors that influence the market such as the government regulations, drug and device laws and regulations, regulations on clinical trials, government policies and so forth.

The key players in global rat model market includes Biomedical Research Models, Inc., Braintree Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Covance, Inc., Envigo, Genoway S.A., Ozgene Pvt Ltd, SAGE Labs, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Transgenic, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., and Transviragen, Inc. Partnership, Collaboration and R&D are the key strategies adopted by the market players.

Research Methods and Tools

The study of rat model market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

The report is intended for research institutions, drug development, biotech industry players, universities, research-based organizations, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on R&D, market size and so forth. The report also includes competitive landscape for rat model market. The report delivers insights into the market for better business decisions.

