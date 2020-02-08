Growing prevalence of various blood diseases such as anemia, myeloma, leukemia and sickle cell anemia has led the hematologists to focus on various detection processes. As demand for comparatively conducting comparatively short diagnosis process is becoming the need of the hour, hematologists are looking for better treatment processes through accurate diagnosis process. With the growing need to detect various blood conditions has further propelled hematologists to focus on enhancing their diagnostic skills. In order to develop successful treatment techniques, hematologist are significantly focusing on early diagnosis of the various hematologist diseases. Bound to these factors, growth of the global hematologist disease treatment market will continue to gain momentum during the forecast period.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global rare hematology market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 16,000 Mn by the end of 2022.

Increasing number of Clinical Trials to Encourage Progress

Hematologists are conducting extensive research for genetics and molecular biology in order to gain a better understanding of various rare hematology diseases. The research work is mainly conducted in order to identify the potential biological targets that help in addressing the diseases on the molecular level. The extensive research work has enabled the hematologists to develop the new treatment techniques that enable faster recovery. Hundreds of the final stage clinical trials are stuck in the FDA pipeline to be evaluated and approved. Treatment procedures related to rare hematology diseases include recombinant coagulation Factor VIIa, Eculizumab: hemoglobinuria, Poloxamer 188: sickle cell disease and nonacog beta pegol: hemophilia A & B. Advocacy groups such as International National Hemophilia Foundation, Myeloma Foundation and American Society of Hematology further continue to offer resources and support for the caregivers, patients and clinicians. Bound to these factors, demand for the rare hematology will continue to increase globally.

