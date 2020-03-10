Rare Gas Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Rare gases are also known as noble gases. They are odorless and colorless monatomic gases with low chemical reactivity. The noble gases that occur naturally are helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and the radioactive radon (Rn). The noble gases are the members of the group 18 of the periodic table. They are typically unreactive except when under extreme conditions. The inertness of noble gases makes them suitable for several applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Rare Gas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market for xenon is projected to witness the highest growth between 2018 and 2023. In the end use segment, electronic application for rare gases are projected to grow at the highest rate.

The worldwide market for Rare Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Praxair Technology

The Linde Group

Advanced Specialty Gases

Bhuruka Gases

Iceblick

Iwatani

Universal Industrial Gases (UIG)

Matheson Tri-Gas

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Neon

Krypton

Xenon

Helium

Argon

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing & Construction

Electronics

Automotive and Transportation Equipment

Health care

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rare Gas Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Neon

1.2.2 Krypton

1.2.3 Xenon

1.2.4 Helium

1.2.5 Argon

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Manufacturing & Construction

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive and Transportation Equipment

1.3.4 Health care

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Air Liquide

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Rare Gas Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Air Liquide Rare Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Air Products and Chemicals

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Rare Gas Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Air Products and Chemicals Rare Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Messer Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Rare Gas Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Messer Group Rare Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Praxair Technology

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Rare Gas Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Praxair Technology Rare Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 The Linde Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Rare Gas Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 The Linde Group Rare Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Advanced Specialty Gases

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Rare Gas Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Advanced Specialty Gases Rare Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Bhuruka Gases

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Rare Gas Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Bhuruka Gases Rare Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



