Rapid Unit Sales of Acousto-optic Devices Market to Push Incremental Revenues in the Global Market

Acousto-optic Devices Market: Introduction

Acousto-optic methods of modulation of optical beams find wide applications in optics, spectroscopy and laser technology. The principle of operation of acousto-optic devices is based on the phenomenon of light diffraction by ultrasonic waves in crystals. Tunable acousto-optic filters are being used in systems of optical information processing operating with images. Hence, application of the imaging devices for processing of images formed in coherent light has resulted in development of new models of acousto-optic filters for regulation of spatial structure of coherent beams.

There are various applications of acousto-optic devices for spectral imaging systems as these systems can be used in multiple areas such as aerial observation, medical microscopy, and endoscopy and art conservation.

Acousto-optic Devices Market: Drivers and Challenges

Acousto-optic devices market has gained importance due to the growing demand of laser applications in the life science and scientific research vertical. Also, demand for acousto-optic modulators is expected to drive the growth of the acousto-optic devices market. The demand for acousto-optic devices has gradually increased owing to the research conducted in various fields such as imaging cytometry, photoacoustic imaging, optical coherence tomography, and multiphoton microscopy in biomedical imaging and scanning.

In addition to the above factors, scientists are using acousto-optic devices with laser technology for research in areas such as femtosecond micromachining, two-photon polymerization, and semiconductor metrology. In the life science and scientific research vertical, there is a wide usage of various acousto-optic devices such as modulators, deflectors, and tunable filters in this vertical which is required to modulate the frequency and intensity of laser beams for laser scanning applications.

One of the restraining factor of acousto-optic devices market can be the high initial cost and increasing requirement-specific research and development expenses on this technology.

Acousto-optic Devices Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of device:

Modulator

Deflector

Q-switch

Tunable filter

Frequency shifter

Mode locker

RF driver

Pulse picker/ Cavity dumper

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Material processing

Laser processing

Micro processing

Others

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Semiconductor and Electronics

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Others

Acousto-optic Devices Market: Market Players

Few of the key players in Acousto-optic devices market are Gooch & Housego PLC (U.K.), Isomet Corporation (U.S.), Brimrose Corporation of America (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), AMS Technologies AG (Germany), Coherent, Inc. (U.S.), AA Opto Electronic (France), A·P·E Angewandte Physik & Elektronik GmbH (Germany), IntraAction Corp. (U.S.), and Lightcomm Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Acousto-optic Devices Market: Regional Overview

Acousto-optic devices market is currently dominated by North America region technological advancements in the field of optics. Europe acousto-optic market follows next as various industry verticals such as aerospace and defense are realizing the importance of acousto-optic modulator devices. Asia Pacific region is fast picking up pace in the acousto-optic market owing to growing industrialization and adoption of optical technologies to provide accurate solutions by developing countries.

