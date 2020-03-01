Rapid Industrialization to Boost Peripheral Artery Revascularization Market Growth by 2018 to 2028

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a blood circulation disorder due to buildup of plaque in the arteries that supply blood to the peripheral organs such as legs, arms, and others organs apart from brain and heart. Patients with PAD are at the higher risk for major atherothrombotic events such as stroke and myocardial infarction. Peripheral artery revascularization is minimally invasive treatment to improve blood circulation with less pain and scarring, and faster recovery time. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes associated with high cholesterol level has led to peripheral artery disease which in turn influences the development of peripheral artery revascularization market.

The peripheral artery revascularization market is expected to witness a steady growth in the coming years with rising number of geriatric population across the globe. More instances of smoking, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol level on the coattails of unhealthy lifestyle habits are likely drive the peripheral artery revascularization market. Government initiatives in the development of healthcare sector along with growing awareness of new treatment methods are the major factors fuelling peripheral artery revascularization market. Adoption of innovative vascularization techniques and new technologies will possibly create potential growth prospects of peripheral artery revascularization market.

Peripheral arteries are blood vessels which carry blood from heart to arms and legs or organs apart from brain and heart. Peripheral artery disease is most common form of peripheral vessels disease. Peripheral artery revascularization is required when blood is not supplied efficiently to peripheral organs. Peripheral arteries often get blocked to plaque formation (formed of extra cholesterol, calcium and other materials) or narrowing of peripheral arteries. Peripheral artery revascularization is one of the effective way to restore blood flow to peripheral organs. Changing lifestyle, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and smoking leads to plaque clog buildup in peripheral arteries adversely affecting blood flow to distant organs. Claudication, critical limb ischemia, and acute limb ischemia are three major conditions in which peripheral artery revascularization is done. Peripheral artery revascularization is more common in critical limb ischemia and acute limb ischemia.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1004

Peripheral Artery Revascularization Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing worldwide prevalence of peripheral artery disease is attributed to significant growth of peripheral artery revascularization market. More than 10% of U.S. citizens over the age of 65 years have peripheral artery disease leading to increasing peripheral artery revascularization market. Peripheral artery disease prevalence is further on the rise due to increasing prevalence of risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and use of tobacco driving peripheral artery revascularization market. Increasing obesity and tobacco use are the major driving factors of peripheral artery revascularization market. World’s aging population is expected to increase in coming years, increasing peripheral artery disease cases and attributing to peripheral artery revascularization market growth. More than 200 million people worldwide have peripheral artery disease which in turn is driving the peripheral artery revascularization market. Peripheral artery revascularization market is further expected to grow due to increasing procedures in developing countries. Higher cost of procedure appears to be the only restraint in peripheral artery revascularization market growth.

Peripheral Artery Revascularization Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global peripheral artery revascularization market can be segmented on the basis of product type, procedure type, indication type, end use, and geography.

Based on Product type, the global peripheral artery revascularization market is segmented as:

Stents

Grafts

Percutaneous trans-luminal angioplasty (PTA) balloons

PTA drug-eluting balloons

Based on Procedure type, the global peripheral artery revascularization market is segmented as:

Vascular bypass

Angioplasty

Based on Indication type, the global peripheral artery revascularization market is segmented as:

Lower Extremity Revascularization

Renal Arterial Revascularization

Mesenteric Arterial Revascularization

Abdominal Aortic Revascularization

Based on end user, the global peripheral artery revascularization market is segmented as

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Specialized clinics

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1004

Peripheral artery revascularization Market: Overview

Global peripheral artery revascularization market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period attributing to increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease. Increasing global geriatric population is expected to contribute significantly to peripheral artery revascularization market growth. Worldwide prevalence of peripheral artery disease is around 200 million, driving peripheral artery revascularization market growth. New technologies like stent are expected to dominate product type segment of peripheral artery revascularization market. By indication type, lower extremity revascularization is the most dominating segment of peripheral artery revascularization market attributing to high prevalence. By end user type, hospitals are the dominating segment due to wide range of acceptance and convenience. Peripheral artery revascularization market is witnessing innovative techniques of vascularization along with mergers and acquisitions.

Peripheral artery revascularization Market: Regional Outlook

Approximately, more than 10% people with peripheral artery disease live in the U.S. Nearly, 70% of total population affected with peripheral artery disease live in low to middle income regions. Hence, Asia-Pacific and Middle East peripheral artery revascularization market is expected to grow significantly. Regions like North America and Europe are witnessing steady growth in prevalence of peripheral artery disease which in turn leads to growth of the peripheral artery revascularization market.

Peripheral artery revascularization Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players operating in peripheral artery revascularization market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics, Inc., Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., The Spectranetics Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/1004/peripheral-artery-revascularization-market