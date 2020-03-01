Rapid Industrialization to Boost Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market Growth by 2018 to 2028

Dual antiplatelet therapy is defined as the use of aspirin and P2Y12 receptor inhibitor to prevent blood clotting, and through a double mechanism, it prevents thrombotic complications. The dual antiplatelet therapy is often prescribed for patients who had a cardiac attack, had coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG), or were treated with stents in coronary arteries. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease on the coattails of changing lifestyles habits is expected to be a key factor influencing the development of dual antiplatelet therapy market. Government initiatives in healthcare infrastructures, especially in emerging economies have favored the adoption of advanced methods of treatment which in turn is likely to create potential growth prospects of dual antiplatelet therapy market in these regions.

Although the dual antiplatelet therapy reduces the risks of thromboembolic conditions, it is also associated with a major risk of bleeding that can sometimes be fatal, which may create hindrance in the growth of dual antiplatelet therapy market. Emergence of more effective oral and other anticoagulants may also hamper the market growth. In addition, high cost associated with the therapy and lack of its awareness in various regions across the globe will possibly confine the growth of dual antiplatelet therapy market.

Platelets are small blood particles that clump together to form clots. Sometimes, these clots may lead to myocardial infarction or a sudden blockage in the coronary artery. Antiplatelets are a class of drugs that inhibit blood clot formation. Many heart attack and stroke patients are treated with two types of antiplatelet drugs to prevent blood clotting. This is known as dual antiplatelet therapy. Dual antiplatelet therapy is a combination therapy which utilizes two antiplatelet drugs. One of the drugs in dual antiplatelet therapy is aspirin. Patients who have coronary artery disease, heart attack, coronary artery bypass surgery or stents are treated with aspirin for the rest of their life. The second drug in dual antiplatelet therapy is a P2Y12 inhibitor – either clopidogrel, pasugrel, or ticagrelor. Dual antiplatelet therapy leads to greater platelet inhibition than what is achieved by aspirin alone, thus, decreasing the likelihood of future blood clot formations in the coronary arteries and heart attacks.

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of cardiac diseases is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the dual antiplatelet therapy market over the forecast period. According to World Health Organization, cardiac disease is the number one cause of death globally. An estimated 17.2 million people die of cardiac diseases, representing 31% of global deaths, annually. Off the 17.2 million people, approximately 7.4 million people died due to coronary heart disease, whereas nearly 6.7 million died due to stroke. Changes in lifestyle and eating habits are attributed to the growing prevalence of cardiac diseases. Research & Development of antiplatelet therapies is another factor contributing to the growth of the global dual antiplatelet therapy market. However, costs associated and lack of awareness about dual antiplatelet therapy market are some of the factors restraining the growth of dual antiplatelet therapy market.

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global dual antiplatelet therapy market can be segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global dual antiplatelet therapy market is segmented as:

Aspirin

Clopidogel

Prasugrel

Ticagrelor

Based on indications, the global dual antiplatelet therapy market is segmented as:

Myocardial Infarction

Stable Ischemic Heart Disease Bare-metal stent (BMS) Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery (CABG)

Acute Coronary Syndromes Fibrinolysis Percutaneous Coronary Artery Intervention



Based on distribution channel, the global Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacy

Based on geography, the global Antiplatelet Therapy Market is segment as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market: Overview

The global market for dual antiplatelet therapy is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. There is a high competition among local and regional players as majority of the antibiotics are introduced in the generic market. Among the two treatment types, the antibiotic treatment segment is expected to lead in the global dual antiplatelet therapy market over the forecast period. Retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute high share in the global dual antiplatelet therapy market as it is the most accessible channel and majority of the patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global dual antiplatelet therapy market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant market in the global dual antiplatelet therapy market owing to high prevalence of the disease. The dual antiplatelet therapy market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases. Europe is expected to have the second largest share in the global dual antiplatelet therapy market throughout the forecast period.

Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market: Key Players

The global market for dual antiplatelet therapy is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global dual antiplatelet therapy market are Bayer AG, Novacap, Shiono Chemical Co., Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Co. Ltd. and others.

