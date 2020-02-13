Rapid Increasing Demand for Improved Work Efficiency Boosts Growth in Mens Personal Care Products Market 2026

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Mens Personal Care Products Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” worldwide.

Men’s personal care products are a wide range of products used in personal hygiene. These products are also used to improve personality and for grooming. Men’s personal care products market covers the basic products used to enhance appearance. These products are also used to provide nutrition for skin and hair. Global manufacturers are investing in men’s personal care products market due to high demand from consumers. This is one of the fastest growing sectors in the consumer industry and is growing significantly due to rising awareness about hygiene. Men these days are concerned about their looks to feel attractive and thus the demand for men’s personal care products market is projected to show substantial growth during the forecast period.

The global men’s personal care products market is segregated based on product type, ingredients, distribution channel, and region. The market based on product type is segmented into hair care, oral care, shaving products, skincare, cosmetic products, personal cleanliness, and others. Based on hair care, the market is further segmented into shampoos & rinses, hair conditioner, hair gel, hair oil, hair sprays, and hair colors. The oral care segment includes mouthwashes, breath fresheners, and dental care. Shaving products includes shaving lotion, shave oil, shave gel, foam, and soap. Based on skincare men, the men’s personal care products market is categorized into body lotion, hand creams cleansers, face & neck lotion or cream, and moisturizers for a specific purpose such as anti-acne cream, sunscreen, anti-aging cream and pollution protection lotion. Based on personal cleanliness, men’s personal care products market are segmented into soap, fragrances, and body powder. It also includes others essential products such as bathing shower gel, facial makeup, beard gel, nail care, armpit perfumes or deodorants, among others. In terms of ingredients, the men personal care product market is segmented into natural or herbal ingredient products and synthetic ingredient products. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into online distribution channel, and offline distribution channel which includes e-commerce channels, supermarkets and hypermarket, departmental stores, and other retail stores.

In terms of region, the global men’s personal care products market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, the growth in the fashion industry is fueled by increase in usage of men personal care products. In Europe, easy availability of men personal care products and growing concern about looks, personality, and trending fashion enhances usage of men’s personal care products. Asia Pacific is also a growing market owing to rise in demand for herbal products, thereby emerging as a huge market for men personal care product. In Middle East & Africa, endorsement of marketing campaigns by celebrities is helping attract personal care products for men. The rise in demand for men’s personal care products may drive investors to invest in the global business.

The drivers for men’s personal care products market are growth in urbanization, increasing corporate sector, high purchasing power, and awareness about skin care protection. However, it has constraints such as rise in manufacturing cost due to increase in cost of raw ingredients and packaging material. However, the market has opportunities such as improving distribution channels, promotion of herbal products, innovation of new products, and targeting men’s parlors to gain better business.

Major players operating in the global men’s personal care products market are Combe Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Conaire Corporation, Revlon Inc., Kao Corporation, Godrej Industries Ltd., Amway Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Procter and Gamble Co., L’Oreal S.A., Unilever, Avon Products, Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Beiersdorf Akteingesellschaft, and Shiseido Company Ltd. among many more.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

