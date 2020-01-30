Rapid Increase in End-use Adoption to Boost Desk Phones Market Revenue Growth

Desk Phones Market: Introduction

Desk Phones are deployed by most of the small and medium size enterprises for performing their daily business operations. These phones offer users with enriched IP communication with outstanding audio quality. Moreover, these phones are connected with uninterrupted power supplies, owing to which any kind of failure will not hamper the communication process.

Desk phone are implemented by most of the business enterprises owing to its several beneficial features which include manageability, better audio quality, reliability, survivability, simplicity, and security.

Desk Phones Market: Drivers and Restraints

Better Resiliency of Desk Phones for Skype, IP PBX, and cloud services is turning to be the major factor which is responsible for driving the growth of Desk Phones market. Desk Phones are not dependable on any kind of operating system, which is another major factor driving the market growth in positive manner.

Mobile phone and collaboration technologies are the major challenges faced by most of the vendors in Desk Phones market. Moreover, this technologies may drastically hamper the adoption of Desk Phones in future.

Global Desk Phones Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Global Desk Phones Market can be divided into four segments, on the basis of type, application, enterprise type, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the type for Desk Phones Market:

Major segments of Desk Phones market on the basis of the type include:

IP Desk Phones

Digital Desk Phones

Wireless Desk Phones

SIP Desk Phones

VoIP Desk Phones

Segmentation on the basis of the application for Desk Phones Market:

Major segments of Desk Phones market on the basis of the application include:

Corporate Offices

Hospitality

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others

Segmentation on the basis of the enterprise type for Desk Phones Market as:-

The major segments of Desk Phones market on the basis of the enterprise type include:

Small and medium enterprises (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Global Desk Phones Market Key Players:

Major players operating in the Desk Phones market includes Cisco Systems, Avaya Inc., Mitel Networks, Polycom, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Grandstream Networks, Snom Technology, NEC Corporation, D-Link Corporation, Escene, and Fanvil Technology Ltd.