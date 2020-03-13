Rapid Diagnostics 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2022

The analysts forecast the global rapid diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the period 2018-2022.

Rapid diagnostic products are used for preliminary and emergency medical screening. These products are developed for medical facilities with low skilled resources.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rapid diagnostics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the rapid diagnostics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Rapid Diagnostics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Abbott

• BD

• bioMérieux

• Danaher

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Siemens Healthcare

Market driver

• Increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

Market challenge

• High cost of rapid diagnostic products

Market trend

• Growing presence of OEMs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

