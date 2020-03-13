Rapid Diagnostics 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2022

The analysts forecast the global rapid diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the period 2018-2022.
Rapid diagnostic products are used for preliminary and emergency medical screening. These products are developed for medical facilities with low skilled resources.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rapid diagnostics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the rapid diagnostics.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Rapid Diagnostics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Abbott
• BD
• bioMérieux
• Danaher
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Siemens Healthcare
Market driver
• Increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases
Market challenge
• High cost of rapid diagnostic products
Market trend
• Growing presence of OEMs
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Blood glucose testing– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cardiometabolic testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Infectious disease testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pregnancy and fertility testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fecal occult testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Toxicology testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Coagulation testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Hospitals and clinics
- Clinical diagnostic laboratories
- Home care settings
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Rapid diagnostics market in Americas
- Rapid diagnostics market in EMEA
- Rapid diagnostics market in APAC
- Market opportunity
Continued……
