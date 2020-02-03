Rapid Advancements in Hybrid Cloud Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2021

A hybrid cloud is an integrated cloud computing service which utilizes both public and private cloud services to perform distinct functions within the same organization. A hybrid cloud is valuable for dynamic and highly changeable workloads. A configuration of hybrid cloud known as hybrid hosting offers a number of benefits namely security, flexibility, cost efficiency and scalability. To achieve large spaces along with security of applications and data, a combination of public and private cloud is deployed. Enterprises reduce their capital expenditures by using the hybrid cloud deployment model. Using the hybrid cloud model, an enterprise can enjoy disaster recovery, storage and backup along with increase in efficiency and reduced costs. It is advantageous for companies to implement hybrid cloud to witness the flexibility of switching between the clouds and with required economies of scale to achieve a competitive edge over other companies.

The global hybrid cloud market can be segmented on the basis of type, delivery model, verticals and regions. On the basis of types, the global hybrid cloud market can be segmented into hybrid cloud hardware, hybrid cloud software and hybrid cloud service. On account of delivery model, the global hybrid cloud market can be segmented into infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Considering verticals, the global hybrid cloud market can be segmented into government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, telecommunication and information technology, media and entertainment, research and consulting services and others. On the basis of regions, the global hybrid cloud market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

The ability to use multiple features of private and public cloud resulting in reduction of cost of deployment is a key factor driving the global hybrid cloud market. The market integration of hybrid cloud is gaining popularity and is thus driving the business of all sizes to adopt hybrid cloud thus fuelling the growth of the overall global hybrid cloud market. Improved organizational productivity is also a key factor driving the market. Since the hybrid cloud does not require constant internet connectivity, small organizations are also deploying hybrid cloud thus driving the growth of global hybrid cloud market.

Concerns regarding privacy and security are acting as major challenges in the global hybrid cloud market. Furthermore, data compliance issues are forcing the enterprises to give a thought before deploying hybrid cloud service thus acting as a restraint in the global hybrid cloud market.

The major players involved in hybrid cloud market are Amazon Web Services, Hewlett packet, Microsoft Corporation, RightScale, Rackspace, Citrix Systems, IBM Corp, Cisco Systems, VM Ware, Atlantic. Net, Cloudcontrol, Cumulogic, Datadirect Networks, Dell, EMC, Eucalyptus, Ice Web, Newodb, Oracle and others.