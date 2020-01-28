Rainwater Harvesting System Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report presents the worldwide Rainwater Harvesting System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Rainwater harvesting is the accumulation and deposition of rainwater for reuse on-site, rather than allowing it to run off. Rainwater can be collected from rivers or roofs, and in many places the water collected is redirected to a deep pit (well, shaft, or borehole), a reservoir with percolation, or collected from dew or fog with nets or other tools. Its uses include water for gardens, livestock, irrigation, domestic use with proper treatment, and indoor heating for houses etc. The harvested water can also be used as drinking water, longer-term storage and for other purposes such as groundwater recharge.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Rainwater Harvesting in the regions of United States that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Rainwater Harvesting. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on irrigation industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of rainwater harvesting will drive growth in United States markets.
The Rainwater Harvesting System market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rainwater Harvesting System.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
CST Industries
Caldwell Tanks
Wahaso
Norwesco
BRAE
Snyder
Bushman USA
ROTH North America
Lakota Water Company
Rainwater Management Solutions
BH Tank
InnovativeWaterSolutions
Mountain & Mesa Construction
Pioneer Water Tanks
The RainCatcher
Rainwater Harvesting System Breakdown Data by Type
Tanks
Accessories
Service
Rainwater Harvesting System Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Rainwater Harvesting System Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Rainwater Harvesting System Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
