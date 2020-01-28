Railway Traction Motors Market – Accounting for a Share of Over 55% in 2015

The market for traction motors is growing at varied pace across different geographical regions. In North America, the market is currently expanding at a steady pace, majorly driven by demand from the U.S. and Canada. The market for traction motors in the region is expected to undergo significant transformation owing to increasing research and development for enhancement of railway systems in the region.

Moreover, emphasis on improving performance, reducing operating expenditures, maintaining regulatory standards, and customer demand for comfort are impacting the market for railway traction motors in North America. The North America market for railway traction motors is highly consolidated, due to the presence of numerous domestic and international manufacturers. Competition in the market among manufacturers is intense and thus, the entrance of new players is not swift.

The ongoing investments in research and development have significantly driven the railway traction motor market in North America. “The development of regenerative brakes, hybrid locomotives, and transformers for voltage modulation, among others, is a result of rising investments in innovative railway technologies,” the lead analyst states.

A steady rise in railway passenger traffic in North America has compelled rolling stock manufacturers and railroad companies to focus on the modernization of passenger railcars. Looking to improve overall comfort, enhance performance, minimize quality issues and design errors, and reduce need for frequent maintenance, companies across the region have already initiated the process of modernizing passenger rail cars. This modernization is expected to boost the demand for improved rail equipment such as traction motors.

Traction motors are the most important component that primarily drives propulsion in road and rail vehicles. These electrical motors are categorized into three types: direct current (D.C.) traction motors, alternating current (A.C.) traction motors, and synchronous alternating current traction motors. Although the diesel locomotives are gradually shifting towards diesel – electric locomotives, the former still accounts for a significant share in North America.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/north-america-railway-traction-motors-market.htm

Owing to the continuous developments, the demand for traction motors, especially, A.C. traction motors is on a surge in the region. Urbanization coupled with technological developments is major drivers of the traction motors market in North America. Although railways in the region are majorly accounted for by freight rails, there has been a steady growth in passenger railways as well.

In a bid to keep up with other geographical markets, especially Europe, North American infrastructure is expected to gradually shift more towards electrification of the railways, particularly for passenger rails. This shift is expected to boost the market for traction motors over the forecast period.