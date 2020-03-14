Railway Air Conditioning System Market Growth rate and revenue forecast 2017-2027 | Future Market Insights

Air conditioning system plays a vital role in providing comfort to the passenger while travelling which is considered to be a major factor which drives the growth of railway air conditioning system market over the forecast period. Railway air conditioning system is generally used to control ventilation, humidity and temperature in railways. To provide indoor air quality and thermal comfort in railways, heating, ventilation and air conditioning system are used. AC and DC powered heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system are installed in different rolling stocks such as high speed trains, tram’s, coaches, locomotives, metro’s, passenger trains, light rail passenger vehicle and subway rail vehicles. Air conditioning system in railway are not only installed to provide comfort to the passenger, but it is also used to cool down the batteries and other parts of railway. The different components of railway air conditioning system are alternators, evaporator, condenser, filters, thermostats, pre cooling unit, compressor, regulator box, etc.

Railway air conditioning system can be Standalone type, roof mounted type and side mounted type. Among these, roof mounted type is expected as the most preferable railway air conditioning system over the others as it requires less space for installation and avoid congestion.

Railway Air Conditioning System Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand of air conditioning system from railways is expected to be a factor which boost the growth of railway air conditioning system market over the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand of public transport by the government also expected to fuel the growth of railway air conditioning system market. Furthermore, comfort zone while travelling also drives the growth of railways air conditioning system market.

Restraint

High maintenance cost and mechanical failure are expected be the major factors which hampers the growth of railway air conditioning system market over the forecast period. Moreover, heavy weight of air conditioning system increases the weight of coach and under-slug equipment get hit by ballast are also consider as a restraining factors for global railway air conditioning system market. Furthermore, equipment’s occupies large space and huge skilled manpower required for both maintenance and installation which are also expected to be the factors which hampers the growth of railways air conditioning system market.

Trends

New air conditioning systems for railway will contribute to fuel savings by reducing the compressor power consumption by 25%, when compared to conventional air conditioning system. These new air conditioning system is expected to witness the growth of railway air conditioning system market over the forecast period.

Railway Air Conditioning System Market: Segmentation

The global railway air conditioning system market can be segmented on the basis of type and component.

On the basis of type, the railway air conditioning system market can be segmented into:

Standalone

Roof Mounted

Side Mounted

On the basis of component, the railway air conditioning system market can be segmented into:

Evaporator

Condenser

Compressor

Receiver

Railway Air Conditioning System Market: Region-Wise Outlook

During the forecast period, the Asia pacific is anticipated to witness rich growth in railway air conditioning system market due to strong rail networks in countries such as India and China. North America is expected to dominate the railways air conditioning system market owing to need of comfort while travelling. Western Europe, in particular, is estimated to witness growth in the railway air conditioning system market due to the expected growth in the railway network across the region. Japan, in particulars is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to high demand of air conditioning system in the metro and bullet trains.

Railway Air Conditioning System Market: Market Participants

