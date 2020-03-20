Railcar Leasing 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.99 % and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Railcar Leasing Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database

About Railcar Leasing

Railcar lessors purchase railcars or rolling stock at a competitive price from the rolling stock manufacturers and lease them to public and private railroad players and shippers in various industries, such as chemical and plastics, petroleum refineries, and food and agricultural. This is done at a lease rate for a lease period, which varies from 2-5 years or even 20 years, depending on the types of lease. At the end of the lease, the railcar lessors will maximize the value of the railcar by selling or scrapping at a suitable time.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global railcar leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global railcar leasing market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

Technavio’s report, Global Railcar Leasing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• American Railcar Industries

• Beacon Rail Leasing

• CIT

• GATX

• Touax Rail

• VTG

Other prominent vendors

• C.K. Industries

• Compass Capital

• GLNX

• Greenbrier Leasing Company

• Helm Financial

• Infinity Rail

• The Andersons

• Wells Fargo

• Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

• Progress Rail Services

• CAI International

• The David J. Joseph Company

• Chicago Freight Car Leasing Company

• The Connell Company

Market driver

• Rising global crude oil production

Market challenge

• Declining coal consumption by power sector in US

Market trend

• Increasing demand for railcar

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by types of railcars

• Segmentation of global railcar leasing by types of railcar

• Global railcar leasing market by freight cars

• Global railcar leasing market by tank cars

• Global railcar leasing market by locomotives

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation of global railcar leasing market

• Railcar leasing market in North America

• Railcar leasing market in APAC

• Railcar leasing market in Europe

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing demand for railcar

• Rising replacement activities of railcar

• Integration of intelligent systems in railcar cars

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

• American Railcar Industries

• Beacon Rail Leasing

• CIT

• GATX

• Touax Rail

• VTG

Continued…….

