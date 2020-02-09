Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Rail Infrastructure Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

— Rail Infrastructure Market 2018

This report studies the global Rail Infrastructure market status and forecast, categorizes the global Rail Infrastructure market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

The global rail infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of type into railroad, rapid transit, and locomotive. Locomotives are traditionally used to haul freight and passenger wagons for long distance main line transport. However, vehicles such as metros, light rail vehicles, and subways are being used for intra-city as well as intercity transportation.

The increasing demand for rail infrastructure drives the market. Growing global population, increasing urbanization, rising need for cleaner and faster modes of transportation, and economic growth are key factors contributing to growth of market. Europe is a major established market for global rail infrastructure and is projected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period. Asia-Oceania comprises emerging and developing economies such as India, China, Japan, and Korea, and is experiencing a considerable growth in population. Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period.

The global Rail Infrastructure market is valued at 47000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 61400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

National Railroad Passenger Corporation

BNSF Railway Company

Norfolk Southern Corp

The Kansas City Southern Railway Company

Union Pacific Railroad Company

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Locomotive

Rapid Transit Vehicle

Railcar

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Rail Network

New Track Investment

Maintenance Investment

