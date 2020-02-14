Radiopharmaceutical Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Radiopharmaceutical Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Radiopharmaceutical Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Radiopharmaceutical Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Radiopharmaceutical market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
Bayer
Triad Isotopes
Lantheus
GE Healthcare
Mallinckrodt
Eli Lilly
Bracco Imaging
SIEMENS
Navidea
Nordion
IBA Group
Jubilant Pharma
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
SPECT Radioisotopes
PET Radioisotopes
Other Diagnostic Radioisotopes
Therapeutic Radioisotopes
By End-User / Application
Oncology
Cardiology
Others
