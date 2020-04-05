Radiology Information System (RIS) Market to Reach a Valuation of About USD 1111.1 million by 2023 End

The report for Radiology Information System Market (RIS) of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. Globally the market for Radiology Information System (RIS) is increasing moderately. A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked system used for managing medical imagery and associated data. Radiology information system (RIS) is smart database that medical professionals use to keep track of patient data and which generated in the course of diagnosis and treatment. RIS is very useful in various operations such as patient registration, record keeping, resource management, examination performance tracking, examination interpretation, results distribution, and procedure billing. While most of the hospitals and other healthcare institutions are going the digital transformation converting from paper to a digital format. Increasing application of RIS in healthcare IS driving the market growth for Radiology Information System (RIS) market. North America is largest market for Radiology Information System (RIS) devices while Asia-Pacific is fastest growing market. Global Radiology Information System Market is expected to grow USD 901.8 million at the CAGR of 7.1% by 2022

Segments:

Radiology Information System (RIS) Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of integrated RIS and standalone RIS. On the basis of Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and others. On the basis of Component, the market segmented into Software, hardware, services, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, research laboratories, healthcare institutes, and others.

Key Players for Radiology Information System Market (RIS):

Siemens Healthcare AG, GE Healthcare,Epic Systems Corporation, MedInformatix, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V, McKesson Corporation.

Regional Analysis of Radiology Information System (RIS) Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North Americas region is believed to be the largest market for Radiology Information System (RIS). Moreover the European market is also growing continuously and expected to maintain its growth in near future. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the Radiology Information System (RIS) during the forecasted period. Middle East & Africa region are likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.

