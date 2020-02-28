Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Jiangsu Province is the largest suppling place as the top 3 manufacturers are located therem Micro-Tech, Changzhou Zhiye and Changzhou Garson. In 2016, Jiangsu Province occupied market share above 88%.

Now, Radioactive Stent are still mainly used in the Esophageal Cancer Therapy. While many scientists and doctors are expanding its application on other cancer therapy.

The worldwide market for Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 3 million US$ in 2024, from 2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Micro-Tech

Changzhou Zhiye

Changzhou Garson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

18mm Stent

20mm Stent

14mm Stent

Other Stents

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Esophageal Cancer

Biliary Cancer

Others

