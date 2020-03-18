Radio Transmitter Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Radio transmitter market are used to transmit information and its usage is quite extensive, right from FM to smartphones and space probes. The global Radio Transmitters Market is expected to rise by 8.82% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report claimed that the achieved CAGR could help the radio transmitter market cross USD 1.12 billion worth by 2023.

Several factors are expected to boost the growth of radio transmitter market. Defense sector is one of the biggest traction-providers for the factor as smooth communication is of utmost importance in maintaining security. At the same time, growing number of smartphone users is spurring the market growth. Other factors such as deep space probe and high technological integration in the industry are expected to boost the radio transmitter market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global radio transmitter market is expected to gain from the strategic deployments of companies like Broadcast Electronics (US), GatesAir (US), Thomson Broadcast (France), Continental Electronics (US), Nautel Ltd. (Canada), RIZ-Transmitters Co. (Croatia), Beijing BBEF Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Hitachi Kokusai Electronic Inc. (Japan), Harris Corporation (US), and Comsa Corporación (Spain). MRFR profiled these companies based on their latest strategic inputs to ensure a better reading of the market.

In May 2019, Diwata 2’s Amateur Radio Unit (ARU) showed the functions of Space Technology and Applications Mastery, Innovation and Advancement (STAMINA4Space) Program to ensure its productive output during disasters. This targets mostly amateur radio communications and disaster/emergency response. This airborne receiver/ transmitter device has a 600km radius work area coverage and it has been developed in Philippines.

Segmentation:

The global radio transmitter market has been segmented by MRFR for a better analysis of the market. It includes technology, power capacity, application, and end-user. The analysis comprises figures and factors that can back up the market readings. These figures rely on volume-wise and value-wise data and deliver near-precise results for a holistic overview of the global market.

By technology, the radio transmitter market is bifurcated into analog and digital. The digital segment is gaining grounds due to the easy inclusion of the product across industries due to an overall growth in digitalization of the global market.

Based on the power capacity, the radio transmitter market is segmented into up to 5 kW, 5-20 kW, and above 20 kW. The 5-20kW segment has the maximum market reach.

Based on the type, the radio transmitter market can be segmented into shortwave radio transmitter, medium wave transmitter, and VHF radio transmitter.

Based on end-users, the radio transmitter market consists aerospace & defense, automotive, electronic, and others. The aerospace & defense sector is gaining much from the investments made in the research and development. At the same time, the object is of great value to the aerospace and defense segment for a sound maintenance of the communication sector

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW) are the four major regions included in the MRFR report on the global radio transmitter market. This type of analysis focuses more on revealing the growth pattern on the basis of demography.

North America has the maximum market dominance and it is expected to grow further during the forecast period. The region is thriving on sustainable and well-established economies. One of the most pushing aspect for the market is the increasing investment in the digitization of radio stations. The robust technology also helps multinational in operating from the region.

The APAC market is expected to soar with the highest CAGR over the review period. This can be attributed to the rising number of smartphone users which results in the huge traction for FM transmitters. At the same time, the region is luring in bigshots by providing cost-effective labor and easy access to resource. Emerging democracies, by revamping industrial clusters, are building up ground for the market to pervade further during the forecast period.

