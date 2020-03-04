Radio Transmitter Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market synopsis

Global radio transmitter market is expected to grow from USD 740 million in 2017 to USD 1.12 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period.

A radio transmitter includes components such as power supply, oscillator, modulator, amplifier, and antenna which are together used to transmit information such as radio broadcasting. Rise in smartphones, digitization of radio stations, and technological advancement in FM radio transmitters are the key drivers for the market.

Radio transmitter market by technology is segregated into analog and digital. The drift from analog to digital radio services has led to rise in demand for FM broadcast transmitters. By power capacity, the radio transmitter market is segmented into up to 5 kW, 5-20 kW, and above 20 kW. The 5-20kW segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017. The growing digital transformation initiative across radio station globally to facilitate faster and smoother working has led to growing demand for radio transmitters.

By type the market is segmented into shortwave radio transmitter, medium wave transmitter, VHF radio transmitter. The VHF radio transmitter type is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By end-users, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, electronic, and others. The electronics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the radio transmitter market research report are GatesAir (US), Broadcast Electronics (US), Nautel Ltd. (Canada), RIZ-Transmitters Co. (Croatia), Continental Electronics (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Beijing BBEF Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Thomson Broadcast (France), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), and Comsa Corporación (Spain). These players constantly focuses on growth strategies such as strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product launch to enhance their product offerings and expand their market reach. For instance, in 2018, Radio UNAM awarded the contract of new 40 kW FM radio transmitters for their station to Rohde & Schwarz. The R&S THR9 transmitter was chosen owing to its compact design and space-saving liquid cooling capability. Furthermore, it is now the company’s largest radio transmitter installation in Mexico.

Key players

Harris Corporation (US), Hitachi Kokusai Electronic Inc. (Japan)

Segmentation

Radio transmitter market is segmented based on technology, power capacity, application, end-user, and region.

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into analog and digital.

By power capacity, the market is segmented into Upto 5 kW, 5-20 kW, and above 20 kW.

The type segment shortwave radio transmitter, medium wave transmitter, and VHF radio transmitter

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, electronic, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Regional analysis

The global market for radio transmitter is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of radio transmitter market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the radio transmitter market from 2018 to 2023 as these regions are sustainable and well-established economies. These economies are largely investing in the digitization of radio stations. Furthermore, the presence of the leading multinational companies in the region further drive the growth in these regions.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in number of smartphone users that consequently increase the demand for FM transmitters.

Competitive Analysis

The radio transmitter market has witnessed the rising demand from radio stations across the world that are gradually undergoing digitisation. Key players to further strenghten their market position have opted for business expansion and product enhancement as their key organic growth strategy. For instance, in 2017, Rohde & Schwarz launched the first radio transmitter R&S THR9 for the fourth generation HD radio standard at the National Association of Broadcasters Show.

