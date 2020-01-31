Radio Modem-Market Status and Trend Report 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Radio Modem Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Order a Request sample Report Copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/529532

Radio modems transfer data wirelessly across a range of up to tens of kilometres. Using radio modems is a modern way to create Private Radio Networks (PRN). Private radio networks are used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators. In most cases users use licensed frequencies either in the UHF or VHF bands. In certain areas licensed frequencies may be reserved for a given user, thus ensuring that there is less likelihood of radio interference from other RF transmitters. Also licence free frequencies are available in most countries, enabling easy implementation, but at the same time other users may use the same frequency, thus making it possible that a given frequency is blocked. Factors influencing radio performance are: antenna height and type, the sensitivity of the radio, the output power of the radio and the complete system design.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Transportation, Government and Defense, Electronic and Electricity, Mining and Oil and so on.

The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Digi, Campbell Scientific, SATEL, RACOM, RF DataTech, Raveon Technologies, Advantech B+B SmartWorx, Westermo, Warwick Wireless, ATIM, Radiometrix Ltd, ADEUNIS RF and so on. Among them, Digi, SATEL and Campbell Scientific are the leaders in this market.

Cost-effectiveness and fidelity are the major factors propelling the growth of the Europe radio modem market. The other factors boosting the growth of the Europe radio modem market are individualistic and privately owned networks and minimum infrastructure demands. Additionally, an ITS needs wireless communications to enhance its system and is deploying wireless networks which are flexible, cost-effective, and smaller in size. In addition, rising government expenditure toward the implementation of different ITS systems such as advanced transportation management systems, electronic toll collection systems, and others may increase the Europe radio modem market growth.

The frequency band segment of the market is divided into UHF, license-free, VHF, and Wi-Fi. The operating range segment of the Europe radio modem market is classified into long and short.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Europe recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Radio Modem market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Radio Modem volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radio Modem market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Radio-Modem-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

The following manufacturers are covered:

Digi

Campbell Scientific

SATEL

RACOM

RF DataTech

Raveon Technologies

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Westermo

Warwick Wireless

ATIM

Radiometrix Ltd

ADEUNIS RF

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

License-free frequency

UHF

Wi-Fi

VHF

Segment by Application

Government and Defense

Transportation

Electronic and Electricity

Mining and Oil

Others

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/529532

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook