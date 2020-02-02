Radio Modem Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Radio Modem Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Radio modems transfer data wirelessly across a range of up to tens of kilometres. Using radio modems is a modern way to create Private Radio Networks (PRN). Private radio networks are used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators. In most cases users use licensed frequencies either in the UHF or VHF bands. In certain areas licensed frequencies may be reserved for a given user, thus ensuring that there is less likelihood of radio interference from other RF transmitters. Also licence free frequencies are available in most countries, enabling easy implementation, but at the same time other users may use the same frequency, thus making it possible that a given frequency is blocked. Factors influencing radio performance are: antenna height and type, the sensitivity of the radio, the output power of the radio and the complete system design.

Scope of the Report:

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Transportation, Government and Defense, Electronic and Electricity, Mining and Oil and so on.

The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Digi, Campbell Scientific, SATEL, RACOM, RF DataTech, Raveon Technologies, Advantech B+B SmartWorx, Westermo, Warwick Wireless, ATIM, Radiometrix Ltd, ADEUNIS RF and so on. Among them, Digi, SATEL and Campbell Scientific are the leaders in this market.

Cost-effectiveness and fidelity are the major factors propelling the growth of the Europe radio modem market. The other factors boosting the growth of the Europe radio modem market are individualistic and privately owned networks and minimum infrastructure demands. Additionally, an ITS needs wireless communications to enhance its system and is deploying wireless networks which are flexible, cost-effective, and smaller in size. In addition, rising government expenditure toward the implementation of different ITS systems such as advanced transportation management systems, electronic toll collection systems, and others may increase the Europe radio modem market growth.

The frequency band segment of the market is divided into UHF, license-free, VHF, and Wi-Fi. The operating range segment of the Europe radio modem market is classified into long and short.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Europe recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Radio Modem is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Radio Modem in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Digi

Campbell Scientific

SATEL

RACOM

RF DataTech

Raveon Technologies

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Westermo

Warwick Wireless

ATIM

Radiometrix Ltd

ADEUNIS RF

Market Segment by Type, covers

License-free frequency

UHF

Wi-Fi

VHF

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government and Defense

Transportation

Electronic and Electricity

Mining and Oil

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

