Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers 2025

According to a recent market research report recently added to the portfolio of MarketResearchReports.biz, the global market for radio frequency integrated circuit market will massively benefit from the rising global consumption of wireless, optical, and other high-frequency consumer electronic products. The report is titled “Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017–2025.”

Some of the key factors working in favor of the global radio frequency integrated circuit market are the rising use of high-speed internet and the constantly expanding consumer base of connected mobile computing devices. The rising global demand for miniaturized consumer electronic devices is also working well for the market as the small form factor of RFICs makes them preferable in such applications. On the other hand, the key challenges faced by the RFIC market include the soaring demand for RFICs that consume low power, show higher performance, and are smaller in size.

The market is segmented based on certain criteria to present a holistic overview of the growth potential of key applications and product varieties. Based on product type, the report segments the global RFIC market into Bluetooth, wi-fi, mobile phones, ZigBee, and Proprietary. Based on application, the report segments the market into tablets, mobile phones, and others.

For a more detailed overview of the global radio frequency integrated circuit market, the report markets it geographically into Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the markets in geographical segments Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are likely to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the massive rise in uptake of high-speed electronic devices with wireless connectivity feature and the development of high-speed wireless networks. Presently, the markets in Europe and North America dominate in terms of revenue contribution as well as future opportunity.

The report also offers a fair analysis of the competitive landscape of the global radio frequency integrated circuit market. The report, along with presenting an account of recent developments, presents an overview of competitive status of leading vendors, market concentration rate, comparison between products and services portfolio of leading vendors, an overview of the new entrants in the market, and the technology trends expected to see in the market in the next few years.

Valuable facts pertaining to the research and development in the field of RFIC, the changing investment structure of the market, the business and marketing strategies adopted by key vendors, and their investment outlook for the near future. Some of the leading companies operating in the global RFIC market are Skyworks Solutions, Inc., SAMSUNG, Stmicroelectronics N.V, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

