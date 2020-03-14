Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Size, Global Overview, Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Trends and Opportunity Assessment by 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

The study reveals that Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) is trending in North America region. The Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is driven by the innovation and advancements RFID applications in medicine tracking, supply chain, people identification and tracking, equipment tracking, and medical report, samples and blood transfer tracking and it is cost effective as well.

The study signifies that the adoption of RFID solutions has increased from larger customers such as Airbus, Boeing and the U.S. Department of Defense. Aerospace companies are increasingly leveraging RFID technology to garner benefits such as improved supply chain visibility, asset management and utilization, work-in-process (WIP) tracking, improved maintenance tracking and efficient logistics and manufacturing operations.

Whereas Real Time Location Systems (RTLS), sensor networks, and Internet of things (IoT) are also act as a key driver for Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market. Increasing trend of high adoption of RFID technology towards automation, supply chain management, real-time intelligence, asset tracking and payments, and NFC

The Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is growing rapidly over ~ 15.76% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~$31.8 billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market are: NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), Alien Technology (US), 3M Company (U.S), ACTAtek Technology (U.S), Axcess International, Inc. (U.S), : Impinj Inc. (US), Ascendent ID (U.S), ), Checkpointt System Inc. (U.S), and Avery Dennison Corporations (US), among others.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3189

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Segmentation

The Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, wafer size, components, frequency, end users and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that healthcare sector is showing a rapid growth of usage of the RFID technology as it is being used widely in this sector for the medicine tracking, medical reports and blood transfer tracking. Furthermore, defense and the government sector is expected to grow as real time intelligence and NFC are getting good overview in these sector

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is studied in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that the growth of the North America RFID market during the forecast period. RFID stores detailed information related to the product on which it is tagged. The prices and details of the products with RFID tags are automatically recorded when the customer approaches the counter, without the need to scan each and every product, which saves the time of the customer. Moreover, it allows cost tally in one scan, which saves the time of the user as well as the product retailer. These advantages have encouraged retail and manufacturing companies to adopt RFID for tagging their products.

In the European region there has been a major focus onto the drug tracking to equipment and patient identification to monitoring blood transfer and supply chain and is expected to boost the radio frequency identification market in this region. However, Asia Pacific region has been significantly growing well in Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market as these are the long term benefits which include cost savings, improved accuracy, and enhanced automation

Industry News

February 2018, Panasonic and Trial Company had come aligned to engage the demonstration the first RFID based walk through checkout system solution. By this process, customers can automatically pass through checkout lane with their shopping bags containing RFID tags. This combination will scan the information and by default scan the product and payment would automatically will be detected through the prepaid cards which eventually reduce the checkout time.

January 2018, Blockchain industry leaders, Waltonchain, one of the Chinese and Korean developers who implements Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to streamline businesses’ supply chain management and Loci,one of the platform providers of IP inventions and mining, had come aligned for a strategic partnership. This partnership will create the ocean of opportunities for Waltonchain to create more progressive inventions and innovations with the help of resources provided by Loci and their platform for IP research and development, marketplace and business enagagement.

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/radio-frequency-identification-market-3189

Intended Audience

Software investors

Security solution vendors

RFID service providers

Value-added Resellers

Distributers

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Security Management Service Provider

Security Equipment Providers

Security Agencies

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.