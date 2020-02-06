Radio-Controlled Genes Market Research Report | Forecast Until 2023

The global radio-controlled genes market is driven by a host of factors which include increase in R&D and integration of technological advances with medicine. Radio-controlled genetics involve remotely activating genes in the human body using the magnetic field generated by a miniature magnetic-resonance-imaging machine. The methodology is currently far from practically used, but theoretically it could be modified to control other proteins or used to regulate other calcium-dependent processes.

As per the report, the global radio-controlled genes market could be segmented as per geography.

The report provides a brilliant assessment of the global radio-controlled genes market employing industry-best analytical tools to throw light on significant aspects deemed crucial for growth in the upcoming years. Key aspects such as regional and other segmentation, competitive landscape, and trends and opportunities are closely examined by analysts.

The radio-controlled genes market is driven by number of factors, which include rapid advancement of nanobiotechnology and demand for non-invasive procedures and non-pharmacological methods for the treatment of several diseases. Safety parameter is another key factor behind the market’s growth as radio-controlled gene therapies are considered to be safer than conventional therapies. This is because radio waves are proven to be much safer than electrical waves used in conventional therapies, which could damage cells and tissues. For example, researchers have been partially successful in inducting insulin-gene expressions in order to re-active insulin secretion in the body for treating diabetes.

Apart from this, extensive R&D is another key factor behind the growth of radio-controlled genes market. In 2012, a team of researchers at the Rockefeller University carried out an experiment to study the viability of remotely activating genes inside living animals. The study involved coating iron oxide nanoparticles with antibodies that attach to an altered version of the temperature-responsive ion channel TRPV1, which is present on the surface of cells. These particles were injected into tumors that developed under the skin of mice. Following this, magnetic field was generated by an equipment similar to a mini magnetic-resonance-imaging machine that employed low-frequency radio waves for heating the nanoparticles. In turn, the ion channel were heated by nanoparticles to their activation temperature of 42 °C. At this temperature, the activation of the ion channel enabled calcium to flow into cells, thereby triggering secondary signals that activated a calcium-sensitive gene that has been engineered to produce insulin. The radio-wave exposure of 30 minutes led to increase in insulin levels and drop in sugar levels.

However, high cost involved in R&D, lack of awareness about advances in medicine, and high probability of failure of R&D outcomes are some of the challenges that hinder the growth of radio-controlled genes market.

