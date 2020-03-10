Radiation Protection Cabins Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2028 | Leading Key Players are Lemer Pax and Biotronik

In the past decade catheterization based interventional procedures are becoming increasingly popular over conventional surgeries. This has increased the radiation dose to healthcare professionals that increases their risk of developing diseases associated to radiation. To address this issue manufacturers have developed radiation protection cabins that reduces the exposure to radiation considerably. There are two significant manufacturers of radiation protection cabins namely, Lemer Pax and Biotronik.

Biotronik’s Zero-Gravity products are body shielding device/cabin that is suspended either through monorail on the wall or ceiling. In order to increase mobility the company also launched a radiation protection cabins that has a floor trolley that supports the suspended radiation protection cabins. The Zero-Gravity radiation protection cabins is made of 1.0 mm lead shield that protects the torso, legs, and upper arms. The cabin engages with the vest worn by the operator through magnetic properties.

The Lemer Pax’s Cathpax product range is also known as mobile radiation protection cabins these cabins are adjustable and designed for the comfort of the operator. Thus these radiation protection cabins offer more mobility and option of siting during the procedure. The Cathpax range of ration protection cabins ensure optimal radiation protection that is equivalent to 2.0 mm lead shielding.

These radiation protection cabins are available in various forms that are suitable for the operator. For an instance, radiation protection cabins are available for performing standing procedures as well as has accommodation for the operator to sit during the procedure. The siting cabins are flexible and have adjustments for increasing or decreasing leg room within the radiation protection cabins. The radiation protection cabins are also available for two operators such as the Cathpax CRM Double, which can accommodate two operators at once.

Radiation Protection Cabins Market: Drivers and Restraints

Shift from traditional surgical procedures to minimally invasive procedures such as catheterization procedures is one of the factors that increases the x-ray exposure for practitioners. Thus the increase in catheterization procedures in the recent decade is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the radiation protection cabins market. However, high cost of the radiation protection cabins and stringent regulations for approval, significantly hinders the growth of the radiation protection cabins market growth globally.

Radiation Protection Cabins Market: Segmentation

The global Radiation protection cabins market is segmented by drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and region:

Based on the product type, the global Radiation protection cabins market is segmented into:

Suspended Cabins

Mobile Cabins

Based on the end users, the global Radiation protection cabins market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Cathlabs

Others

Radiation Protection Cabins Market: Overview

Radiation protection cabins market is segmented into hospitals, cathlabs and others based on end users. The cathlabs segment takes the maximum share of the radiation protection cabins market since these are most useful in interventional cardiology procedures such as angiography and other fluoroscopy based procedures.

Radiation Protection Cabins Market: Regional Outlook

North America combined with Europe take the maximum share of the radiation protection market. This is due to advancement in technology, increased healthcare budget, rise in awareness, and increasing number of interventional cardiology procedures in the regions. However in regions such as China and India, the growing demand for interventional cardiology procedures, ageing population and limited number of healthcare professionals has created an opportunity for the growth of the radiation protection cabins market in such regions. Thus, the radiation protection cabins market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the APAC region.

Radiation Protection Cabins Market: Key Players

Lemer Pax and Biotronik are examples of the companies that manufacture radiation protection cabins.