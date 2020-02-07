MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on ” Radar Security Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook, Forecast 2027″.

Radar security market is growing significantly worldwide due to increasing demand of radar system in military application which in turn seeks to replace legacy systems. Radar systems are widely used to monitor residential and commercial environment for security purpose. Although it is used in various applications such as monitoring human trafficking, illegal entry of immigrants, it is also used to protect illegal import and export at the border to detect smuggling.

Moreover, due to rapid increase in usage of radar system for civilian application such as highway safety systems and anti-collision system for train pose a significant opportunity to increase in the growth of radar security market. Radar security has various features such as data protection, data reliability, data replication and exchange synchronous security which is used to encrypt communication data via industry standard secure sockets layer (SSL) connection.

Radar Security: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving of radar security market is adoption of various advanced technologies by multiple enterprises such as phased array system which is fragmented into active electronically scanned area (AESA) and passive electronically scanned area (PESA). However, phased array system are installed widely with ground surveillance radar due to its various application in areas such as airport and military application. Active electronically scanned area is on high trend in radar security system market as it also provides encrypted data transmission and reception which minimizes data loss. Automated-turnkey airfield radar system will entitle tremendous opportunities to facilitate automated functions of radar.

The major challenge faced by radar security market is impediment in the functionality of radar security system due to growing cyber warfare.

Radar Security: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type

Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) Systems:

Perimeter Surveillance Radars

Air Surveillance Radar (ASR) Systems

Marine Surveillance Radar (MSR) Systems

Segmentation on the basis of range

Short range

Medium range

Long range

Segmentation on the basis of verticals

Border Security

Critical Infrastructure

Seaport

Others

Radar Security:Key Players

Some of the prominent players of radar security system market are: Thales SA, Lockheed Martin Corporation), Saab, AB, Raytheon Company, and Elbit Systems Ltd.

Radar Security: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region is accounted for the major market share of radar security system due to presence of countries such as India and China which are vigorously taking initiatives such as heavy investment in research and development for adoption of radar security system. Asia pacific region is also engaged in enhancing their security and surveillance capabilities.

North America region is expected to grow gradually in the radar security market due to low investment in the sector of research and development.

