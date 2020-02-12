” Rack Power Distribution Unit (Rack PDU, rPDU) Solutions Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Rack Power Distribution Unit (Rack PDU, rPDU) Solutions Market: Overview

The international market for rack power distribution unit (Rack PDU/rPDU) solutions has been gaining impetus as small to large companies dedicate resources in the research and development work for the purpose of development of more effective and affordable solutions for the purpose that it is supposed to serve.

The report has been segmented on the basis of various key parameters so as to give readers a 360-degree overview of the rack power distribution unit (Rack PDU/rPDU) solutions market and also shed light on the nuances that define this market.

The evaluation of the vendor landscape makes for an interesting read as research analysts have not only identified the top-notch players but also profiled them in detail. Key aspects such as company overview, business strategies, financial standing, product portfolio, and recent developments have been taken into consideration to gauge the performance of the prominent players in the rack power distribution unit (Rack PDU/rPDU) solutions market. With the help of a SWOT analysis, readers are given a clear understanding of each company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

In an effort to provide a comprehensive overview of the market for rack power distribution unit (Rack PDU/rPDU) solutions, the market has been segregated in terms of end-user and geography.

Rack Power Distribution Unit (Rack PDU, rPDU) Solutions Market: Trends and Opportunities

There are several factors that have been influencing the world market for market for rack power distribution unit (Rack PDU/rPDU) solutions. In the recent years it has been observed that an increase in the number of data centers have faced power outages. This has resulted in the disruption of operations of business and induced operators so as to equip their data centers with redundant power units in a bid to ensure higher availability. In addition to that, the rising espousal of cloud-based services has triggered cloud service providers to make investments for the purpose of renovating their existing data center facilities and building new facilities, thereby, driving the international market for data center rack power distribution unit.

Rack Power Distribution Unit (Rack PDU, rPDU) Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

Readers are being hoped to explore the opportunities that could possibly prevail in different regions of the said market with the help of the geographical analysis that has been provided in the publication. Each region has been carefully researched by the analysts.

This report makes an examination of the international market for rack power distribution unit (Rack PDU/rPDU) solutions across various regions such as Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Among all of the regions, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience substantial growth over the years to come due to increasing espousal of cloud offerings from the major cloud service providers and various government initiatives that encourage global data center operators to expand or establish their presence in the said region.

The adoption of these power distribution units with smart features and higher power ratings, especially switched power distribution units that experienced a significant progress in the year 2015, is also expected to drive the market growth. The demand for power provisioning, capacity planning, and remote control are increasing with the rising need for automation within data centers. These functions together with environmental monitoring and security features that rack power distribution units empower drive the market growth.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

To offer insights into the competitiveness that is prevailing in the said market, the report profiles various companies such as ServerTechnology, Raritan Inc.,Cyber Power Systems, APC Corporation, Eaton, and Vertiv. These companies are studied on the basis of their financial overview, strategies adopted, development status, and product portfolio.

