R-142B Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global R-142B market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for R-142B.
This report researches the worldwide R-142B market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global R-142B breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ R-142B capacity, production, value, price and market share of R-142B in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Daikin
Chemours
Arkema
Dongyue Group
Zhejiang Juhua
Mexichem
Meilan Chemical
Sanmei
Sinochem Group
Linde A.G.
R-142B Breakdown Data by Type
OEM
Aftermarket
R-142B Breakdown Data by Application
Refrigerant
Others
R-142B Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
R-142B Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
