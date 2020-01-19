R-124 Refrigerant Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Daikin , Chemours , Arkema , Dongyue Group , Zhejiang Juhua and Forecast to 2025

Global R-124 Refrigerant market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for R-124 Refrigerant.
This report researches the worldwide R-124 Refrigerant market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global R-124 Refrigerant breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ R-124 Refrigerant capacity, production, value, price and market share of R-124 Refrigerant in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Daikin
Chemours
Arkema
Dongyue Group
Zhejiang Juhua
Mexichem
Meilan Chemical
Sanmei
Sinochem Group
Linde A.G.
R-124 Refrigerant Breakdown Data by Type
OEM
Aftermarket
R-124 Refrigerant Breakdown Data by Application
Household air conditioner
Automobile air-conditioning
Refrigeration Equipment
Other
R-124 Refrigerant Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
R-124 Refrigerant Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
