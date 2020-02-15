QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT (QSR) IT MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abcom Pty Ltd.
CAKE Corporation
Cognizant
Delphi Display Systems
GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
HM Electronics, Inc.
Imagine! Print Solutions
LG Display
Microsoft Corporation
NCR Corporation
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
PAR Technology Corporation
Restaurant Service Solutions
Revel Systems, Inc
Verifone Systems, Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Restaurant Operation
Franchise Management
Inventory Management
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
