Quaternium-15 Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2027

Quanternium-15 is a type of preservative which is widely used in many cosmetic and industrial products. Owing to its anti-microbial properties, the quanternium-15 kills molds, yeast, bacteria and prevents them to grow, so that the cosmetic and personal care products last longer. Rapid growth of cosmetic industry across the globe has been directly influencing the development of quaternium-15 market. However, apart from being an anti-microbial agent, the quaternium-15 is a formaldehyde releaser, a chemical which can cause an allergic reaction, mostly in those with sensitive skin. This is likely to be one of the restraining factors impeding the growth of quanternium-15 market.

With growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of quanternium-15, several regulatory bodies have asked to reduce the use of this chemical in cosmetic and permitted maximum concentration of just 0.2%. Such restrictions are expected to create hindrance in the growth of quanternium-15 market in the near future. On the other hand, mixed product of quanternium-15 is used in variety of formulations such as adhesives, floor wax and polish, paper and paperboard, inks, latex paints, joint cement, printing pastes. Rising scope of application in other industries apart from cosmetic products may create potential growth prospects of the quanternium-15 market.

Global Quaternium-15 Market: Overview

The global quaternium-15 market is likely to have a sluggish growth rate during the forecast period due to the stringent rules and regulation passed by government of various countries. Quaternium- 15 which is extensively used by the cosmetic industries as preservatives is known to release formaldehyde. Formaldehyde is known to cause harmful side effects to one’s skin. This is the reason that several regulatory bodies has asked various industries to reduce the use of quaternium-15. Quaternium-15 has paved its way into our daily life, as it is present in shampoo, soap, and toilet bowl cleaners, and moisturizers.

Quaternium-15 is known to release slowly but continuously formaldehyde, which the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified it is as human carcinogen. Laboratory studies has shown that the formaldehyde present in the maximum number of cosmetics item that we use on daily basis, can also be absorbed through the skin, thus not only damaging the skin but also can bring serious threat to a body internally. Formaldehyde is known to cause allergic skin reactions and can also impact one’s immune system. Formaldehyde is capable of causing fatal diseases such as nasopharyngeal and nasal cancer. Several cosmetic manufacturing players have started to curb the use of quaternium-15 as preservatives and is experimenting with other preservatives.

Stringent Regulatory Framework Continues to Create Challenges for Wide-spread Adoption of Quaternium-15

The market for quaternium-15 is projected to grow at a staggering rate under the influence of stringent regulatory frameworks. Quaternium-15 is an ammonium salt which is used as a preservative in the cosmetics industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and other industrial applications. As an ingredient, it is found in personal care products such as soaps and shampoos and in industrial wax, ink, polishes, paints, and metal-working fluids. Although once considered as an important preservative, quaternium-15 releases formaldehyde and, hence, is classified under the category of carcinogenic, mutagenic, and reprotoxic – CMR substance. While experiencing the resistance of stringent regulations, steady demand from the cosmetics industry is likely to support the dwindling growth of the quaternium-15 market.

Regulatory Frameworks Influencing the Market Growth

As preservatives are indispensable to prevent the growth of microorganisms, cosmetic products such as skin care, hair care, as well as nail care include quaternium-15 as a preservative. However, they are the most common cause of contact dermatitis, and quaternium-15 is among the top 10 listed allergens by the European Commission. After formaldehyde’s classification under CMR 1B substance, products containing or releasing formaldehyde were banned for the introduction in the market. Further, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has introduced limits on the amount of formaldehyde that workers can be exposed. With such intensified regulations over the use of formaldehyde, the quaternium-15 market is expected to grow slowly in the future.

Quaternium-15 Phase-Out to Intensify the Market Challenge

The maximum allowed concentration of quaternium-15 as a preservative is 0.2%. The chemical has been studied to cause allergies or other harmful effects when used in higher doses. However, raised consumer awareness for product ingredients has led to choosing the products that have a clean label as opposed to those containing hazardous chemicals. On account of this, leading manufacturers of cosmetics are actively adopting the exemption of chemicals that are hazardous to human health. For instance, Johnson & Johnson, a well-known personal care product manufacturer, following the obligation from consumers, phased out quaternium-15 or any other formaldehyde-releasing ingredient from their baby products. In addition, the manufacturer has also introduced natural personal care product line without formaldehyde.

Emerging Alternatives to Hinder the Market Growth

With the rising concern of chemicals used in consumer products and their harmful health impacts, natural preservatives are sought-after to replace synthetic preservatives. For instance, Nisin is a natural preservative successfully employed in the food industry. It is a bacteriocin derived from Lactococcus lactis bacteria. Apart from the food industry, the preservatives are under study to be used in cosmetics and topical products with the aim to replace synthetic preservatives in current products. As preservatives are indispensable in cosmetic products, entry of new natural preservatives in the market is likely to influence future growth of the quaternium-15 market.

Clean Labels Barricade Adoption of Quaternium-15 Containing Products

Cosmetics and personal care industry titans including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Unilever, have voluntarily revealed their product ingredients to enhance transparency between the products and consumers. The clean label initiative has increased the pool of aware consumers that seek in-depth knowledge about products they consume. As quaternium-15 is listed among CMR substances, consumers are seeking labels without such allergens. Thus, with the increased preference for product transparency, demand for cosmetics and personal care products containing quaternium-15 market is likely to witness challenges in coming future.

In addition, it has been studied that quaternium-15 also have environmental impacts in terms of waterways contamination which negatively affect aquatic ecosystems and animals.

Persistent Rise of the Cosmetics Industry to Support the Market Growth

The growth of the cosmetics industry remains largely impervious to the global economic scenario. Driven by changing consumer demographics and traditional as well as modern preferences, the market for beauty products and cosmetics continues to grow steadily. Quaternium-15 is considered safe if used under the maximum allowed concentrations. Although industry titans are actively involved in the quaternium-15 phase out, small and medium-sized market players that target middle and lower-class population, continue to introduce the cost-effective quaternium-15 in cosmetics. Because of this, the demand for this preservative in the cosmetics industry is estimated to support the plunging market of quaternium-15 in the review period.

