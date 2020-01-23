QUARTZ GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report studies the Quartz market, Quartz is crystallised silicon dioxide (SiO2), which is usually white or transparent, although it can be found in other colors if it comes into contact with impurities during its formation.

Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. It is naturally scratch and stain resistant and non-porous; bacteria, mold and mildew don’t grow very easily on quartz counters. This crystalline mineral is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, though it is more commonly used in jewelry and electronics.

Quartz counters are made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Pure, natural slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Quartz in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, this industry has a rather high dispersion. The major manufacturers of quartz are concentrated in Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac and Vicostone. The global quartz market that was valued at 4.45 Billion USD in 2013 is up to be worth 7.35 Billion USD by the end of 2017, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 13.35%.

Quality quartz is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently quartz has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential quartz and commercial quartz. Globally, the quartz market is mainly driven by growing demand for kitchen countertops which accounts for nearly 51.70% of total downstream consumption of quartz in global.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of quartz. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

The worldwide market for Quartz is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.4% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2023, from 7350 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cosentino Group

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Dupont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

QuartzForm

CR Lawrence

Stone Italiana

Granitifiandre

Equs

Diresco

Belenco

QuantumQuartz

Pental

Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

OVERLAND

UVIISTONE

Polystone

Meyate

Gelandi

Blue Sea Quartz

Baoliya

Qianyun

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3388887-global-quartz-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Press Molding

Casting Molding

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3388887-global-quartz-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Quartz Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Press Molding

1.2.2 Casting Molding

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Kitchen Countertops

1.3.2 Facades

1.3.3 Flooring

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cosentino Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Quartz Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cosentino Group Quartz Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Caesarstone

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Quartz Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Caesarstone Quartz Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Hanwha L&C

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Quartz Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hanwha L&C Quartz Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Compac

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Quartz Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Compac Quartz Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Vicostone

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Quartz Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Vicostone Quartz Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com