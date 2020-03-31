Quantum Sensors Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Quantum Sensors Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Growth factor, Future Trends, Share, And Key Country Analysis 2018. ‘Market Research Future’ published research report on Global Quantum Sensors Market Research Report Segmented by Product (Gravity Sensors, Magnetic Sensors), by Application (Greenhouse, Coral Aquarium), and by Verticals (Automotive) by Regional Forecast Till 2023.

Market Research Future Analysis, the global quantum sensors market is expected to reach USD 661 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 11%.

Global Quantum Sensors Market: Synopsis

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global quantum sensors market is anticipated to exhibit notable growth at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period of 2018-2023 and exceed the valuation of USD 300 Mn by the end of the assessment period. Rapid technological advancement is aiding in the development of highly advanced devices that are capable of functioning at optimum level. Quantum sensor is one such device that is extensively being utilized in various industrial sectors such as aerospace, automotive, military and defense, and others. The ability of these sensors to provide highly accurate information and sustain in extreme climatic conditions are inducing high demand for these sensors in the multiple industrial sectors, which is majorly propelling the expansion of the global quantum sensors market during the assessment period.

Global Quantum Sensors Market: Segmental Analysis

The global quantum sensors market has been segmented on the basis of vertical and product. Based on vertical, the global quantum sensors market has been segmented into automotive, military and defense, oil and gas, healthcare, agriculture, and others. The military and defense segment commands the maximum share of the global quantum sensors market and is anticipated to surpass the market valuation of USD 50 Mn by the end of the assessment period. Increased adoption of quantum sensors for military applications is majorly driving the growth of this segment.

Based on product, the global quantum sensors market has been segmented into magnetic sensors, atomic clocks, photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) quantum sensors, gravity sensors, and others. The atomic clocks segment is projecting dominance over the global quantum sensors market and exceed the market valuation of USD 120 Mn by the end of the year 2023. The high accuracy of atomic clocks is driving their popularity of the several industrial domains. The photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) quantum sensor segment is projecting high growth potential during the forecast period owing to the increasing utilization of these sensors due to their high durability.

Global Quantum Sensors Market: Competitive Analysis

The prime players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global quantum sensors market are Adcon Telemetry Gmbh, Biospherical Instruments Inc., Skye Instruments Ltd., ADVA Optical, Spectrum Technologies Inc., Thomas Industrial Network Inc., GWR Instruments Inc., AOSense, Networking (Oscilloquartz), Radix, METER Group, M-Squared Lasers Limited, Impedans Ltd., Apogee Instrument Inc., Technology (Microsemi), Microchip and Muquans. The players in the global quantum sensors market are carrying out extensive research for developing optimum functioning quantum sensors. For instance, in January 2019, scientists from NASA and AOSense, Inc. have announced the demonstration of a new type of advanced quantum sensor that is capable of gathering highly accurate measurements on gravity. This sensor will be utilized for satellite gravimetry.

Global Quantum Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Quantum Sensors Market is segmented into five major regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa. The quantum sensors market in the Europe region commanded the dominant market share of 36% of the global quantum sensors market in the year 2017 and is anticipated to retain dominant position in the global market owing to the extensive research activities that are being carried out for the development of highly advanced devices that operate on quantum level by understanding the mechanism behind this technology. The North America region commanded the second largest share of 29% of the global quantum sensors market in the year 2017 owing to the increased investments for technological advancement and increased utilization of quantum sensors in space exploration programs. The Asia Pacific region is projecting notable growth in the global quantum sensors market owing to the increased space exploration activities that are being carried by the emerging economies and adoption of quantum sensors to strengthen the military and defense sector in the politically unstable countries of this region.

Global Quantum Sensors Market Segmentation

The global market for Quantun Sensors Market have been segmented on the basis of application, verticals, product, and region.

By mode of product, the global market for quantum sensors market have been segmented into PAR quantum sensors, atomic clocks, magnetic sensors, gravity sensors, and others. Among these, the atomic clock segment is anticipated to diminate the global market. Gravity sensors is also expecetd to witness a steady growth in terms of value.

By mode of application, the global market for quantum sensors have been segmented into coral aquarium, greenhouse, and others.

By mode of verticals, the global market for quantum sensors market have been segmented into automotive, military and defense, agriculture, healthcare, oil and gas, and others. Among these, the segment for military and defense is expecetd to show traction during the assessment period.

