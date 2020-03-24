Quantum Dot Global Market 2019: Key Players – Sony Corporation; Altair Nanotechnology,Inc; Evident Technologies, LG Display

Quantum Dot Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Quantum Dot market is expected to grow from $451.6 million in 2015 to reach $13,570.9 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 62.6%. Increasing demand for optimized devices with better performance and resolution quality and rising as a striking substitute to conventional display technologies are the current trends in Quantum Dot market. The increasing demand for energy-efficient display devices and lighting solutions, augmented demand for quantum dots from the healthcare business would drive the market in coming years. However, elevated cost of quantum dots and ever-changing regulatory atmosphere for cadmium based quantum dots, slower acceptance of technology due to lack of consciousness among consumers are acting as the major restraints of the Quantum Dot market.

Healthcare application segment with the exploit of quantum dots technology for drug delivery, in-vivo imaging, in-vitro imaging, photodynamic therapy, and flow cytometry dominates the global quantum dots market. North America has the maximum revenue share followed by Europe due to early acceptance of the Quantum Dot market and their key QD manufacturers in the business are based in the U.S. due to broad R&D expenditure over sophisticated QD display technologies and high manufacture capacities.

Some of the key players in global market include

Sony Corporation; Altair Nanotechnology,Inc; Evident Technologies, LG Display, Life Technologies Corporation, Microvision Inc; Quantum Material Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd and Nexxus Lighting Microvision Inc.

Applications Covered:

• Renewable Energy

• Health Care

• Optoelectronic

• Quantum Computing

• Quantum Optic

• Security & Surveillance

Product Types Covered:

• QD Chips

• QD Lasers

• QD LED Displays

• QD Lighting

• QD Medical Devices

• QD Sensors

• QD Solar Cells

Technologies Covered:

• Bulk-manufacturing

• Cadmium-free quantum dots (CFQD)

• Colloidal Synthesis

• Fabrication

• Electrochemical assembly

• Viral Assembly

Materials Covered:

• Cadmium Selenide

• Cadmium Sulphide

• Cadmium Telluride

• Indium Arsenide

• Silicon

• Graphene

Components Covered:

• Film

• LED

• Tube

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

