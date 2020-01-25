Quantum Cascade Lasers Market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% for 2016-2021

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Markets for Quantum Cascade Lasers” to its huge collection of research reports.
The global market for quantum cascade lasers reached $5.6 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $6.1 billion in 2016 to $9.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% for 2016-2021.
Report Includes
An overview of the global markets for quantum cascade lasers.
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
Breakdown of the market by type, by application, and by geography.
Information on key application areas, such as healthcare and industrial automation, diagnostics, communication, life sciences, and defense.
Evaluation of the market dynamics, including its current and future trends, key driving factors, restraints, and opportunities.
Analyses of the market sizes, revenue forecasts, product trends, and the competitive landscape.
Profiles of major players and their key developments in the industry.
Report Scope
This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global quantum cascade laser market by technology, application and region. The report discusses the differentiation between quantum cascade lasers to derive specific market estimations. The report presents a comparative study between conventional and emerging lasers and the importance of the advances in quantum cascade lasers. Emerging trends such as the commercialization of photonic biochemical sensors and green photonics are also discussed in the report. The report also discusses the strategies adopted by major players in the global quantum cascade laser market. A patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically—namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global quantum cascade laser market is segmented based on type of quantum cascade laser: Fabry-Perot lasers, distributed feedback lasers and external cavity lasers.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Research Methodology
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Market Definition and Evolution of Quantum Cascade Lasers
Conventional Lasers versus Quantum Cascade Lasers
Quantum Wells
Future Outlook and Expectations
Key Developments in the Field of Lasers
Major Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
Value Chain
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Need for Improved Safety and Security
Alternate for a Failed Technology
Restraints
Lack of Industrial and Technological Standards
High Cost
Opportunities
Smart Industries for the Future
Fabry-Perot Lasers
Distributed Feedback Lasers
External Cavity Lasers
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Defense
Automotive
Communications
Healthcare
Industrial Automation
Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Continue…
