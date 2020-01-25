Quantum Cascade Lasers Market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% for 2016-2021

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Markets for Quantum Cascade Lasers” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for quantum cascade lasers reached $5.6 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $6.1 billion in 2016 to $9.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% for 2016-2021.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for quantum cascade lasers.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Breakdown of the market by type, by application, and by geography.

Information on key application areas, such as healthcare and industrial automation, diagnostics, communication, life sciences, and defense.

Evaluation of the market dynamics, including its current and future trends, key driving factors, restraints, and opportunities.

Analyses of the market sizes, revenue forecasts, product trends, and the competitive landscape.

Profiles of major players and their key developments in the industry.

Report Scope

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global quantum cascade laser market by technology, application and region. The report discusses the differentiation between quantum cascade lasers to derive specific market estimations. The report presents a comparative study between conventional and emerging lasers and the importance of the advances in quantum cascade lasers. Emerging trends such as the commercialization of photonic biochemical sensors and green photonics are also discussed in the report. The report also discusses the strategies adopted by major players in the global quantum cascade laser market. A patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically—namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global quantum cascade laser market is segmented based on type of quantum cascade laser: Fabry-Perot lasers, distributed feedback lasers and external cavity lasers.

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and Evolution of Quantum Cascade Lasers

Conventional Lasers versus Quantum Cascade Lasers

Quantum Wells

Future Outlook and Expectations

Key Developments in the Field of Lasers

Major Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Value Chain

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Improved Safety and Security

Alternate for a Failed Technology

Restraints

Lack of Industrial and Technological Standards

High Cost

Opportunities

Smart Industries for the Future

Fabry-Perot Lasers

Distributed Feedback Lasers

External Cavity Lasers

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Defense

Automotive

Communications

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Continue…

